German module manufacturer Solarwatt blamed market disruptions and very low module prices for its decision to lay off 10% of employees at the end of the year.From pv magazine Germany German PV module provider Solarwatt will lay off 10% of its staff by the end of the year to mitigate what it is calling market turmoil. The company blamed European politics and unfair trade competition for the restructuring in a statement to pv magazine. "Unfortunately, there have been no quick and unbureaucratic responses from European and German politicians to the unequal conditions in competition with Chinese and ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...