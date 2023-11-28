Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 28.11.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
Minen-Aktien vor Mega-Hausse: Diese KUPFER-AKTIE bringt spektakuläre Gewinne!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 895929 | ISIN: CH0012142631 | Ticker-Symbol: CLRN
Lang & Schwarz
28.11.23
16:41 Uhr
13,450 Euro
-0,005
-0,04 %
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
SMI MID
1-Jahres-Chart
CLARIANT AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CLARIANT AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
13,43013,47016:41
0,0000,00028.03.
PR Newswire
28.11.2023 | 15:06
166 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

MAIRE S.p.A.: MAIRE' S NEXTCHEM EXPANDS ITS TECHNOLOGY PORTFOLIO WITH THE DEVELOPMENT AND SUPPLY OF CLARIANT' NEXT GENERATION CATALYST

MILAN, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MAIRE S.p.A. announces that Conser S.p.A., part of MAIRE Sustainable Technology Solutions business unit led by NEXTCHEM, has reached an agreement with Clariant for the development and supply of Clariant's next generation maleic anhydride catalysts.

Maire Logo

This agreement is in line with MAIRE's strategy of broadening its licensing offering to proprietary equipment and catalysts and strengthening Conser's global positioning in one of its leading technologies. This new solution will bring considerable advantages in terms of energy consumption, making the product both more sustainable and competitive at the same time.

In addition, the two companies are actively cooperating in further improving maleic anhydride technology, making it more efficient in terms of its carbon footprint. The maleic anhydride technology is a key element in the chain of production of biodegradable polymers such as polybutylene succinate and polybutylene adipate co-terephthalate - both used in the food industry for packaging and disposable tableware, as well as in the agricultural sector for mulch films - representing a more environmentally friendly alternative to common plastic, as already recognized by regulators who imposed their use in several countries for various applications.

Alessandro Bernini, MAIRE Chief Executive Officer, commented: "With this agreement we further improve the soundness of our Sustainable Technology Solutions portfolio, which spans from technology licensing to proprietary equipment and other high-value services, in line with the execution of our ten-year plan. We are eager to work with Clariant to further improve our technological offer to best serve clients' demands for innovative energy-efficient solutions.

MAIRE S.p.A. leads a technology and engineering group that develops and implements innovative solutions to enable the Energy Transition. We offer Sustainable Technology Solutions and Integrated E&C Solutions in nitrogen fertilizers, hydrogen, circular carbon, fuels, chemicals, and polymers. MAIRE creates value in 45 countries and relies on over 7,000 employees, supported by over 20,000 people engaged in its projects worldwide. MAIRE is listed on the Milan Stock Exchange (ticker "MAIRE").

For further information: www.mairetecnimont.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2286528/4425162/Maire_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/maire-s-nextchem-expands-its-technology-portfolio-with-the-development-and-supply-of-clariant-next-generation-catalyst-301998425.html

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik
In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.