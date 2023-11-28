Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Gabather AB receives observation status (606/23)

Yesterday, on November 27, 2023, Gabather AB (the "Company") disclosed its interim report for the third quarter of 2023 with information on the Company's financial situation. The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer can be given observation status if there is material adverse uncertainty in respect of the issuer's financial position. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares in Gabather AB (GABA, ISIN code SE0010869552, order book ID 153739) shall be given observation status. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50.