Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 28.11.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
Minen-Aktien vor Mega-Hausse: Diese KUPFER-AKTIE bringt spektakuläre Gewinne!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 940602 | ISIN: NL0000009538 | Ticker-Symbol: PHI1
Tradegate
28.11.23
16:16 Uhr
19,414 Euro
-0,166
-0,85 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
EURONEXT-100
AEX
1-Jahres-Chart
KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
19,44619,48816:44
19,46019,46616:44
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.11.2023 | 15:10
121 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Royal Philips: Philips launches ultra lightweight and flexible MR Smart Fit coils to improve radiology productivity and diagnostic confidence at RSNA23

November 28, 2023

Amsterdam, the Netherlands and Chicago, USA - Philips. RF coils are an essential part of every MRI scan. The new ultra-light weight coils provide exceptional flexibility, significant reduction in patient setup time and optimization with Philips' SmartSpeed AI solution, which allows for better image quality resolution and improved diagnostic confidence for healthcare providers.

"Our new Smart Fit coils are an integral part of our patient-centric workflows in MR, with a focus on raising productivity and simplifying workflow," said Ruud Zwerink, General Manager Magnetic Resonance at Philips. "They combine with our advanced AI-powered software that reduces scanning time and dramatically cuts the number of steps needed to complete an exam. These newly designed coils will help to speed up MR exam process, improving both efficiency and the overall experience for patients."

Thin, flexible and lightweight, the Smart Fit TorsoCardiac 1.5T coil is a great example of the new coils' versatile design. With the ability to bend more than 90 degrees in all directions and improved coverage [1], it is designed to enable trained physicians to obtain cross-sectional images of the internal structure of the head, body or extremities. The coil provides exceptional flexibility and can be wrapped around difficult anatomies, such as long bones, and can be used to image patients suffering from unilateral hip pain, or those with a plaster cast. To improve radiology productivity, the Smart Fit 1.5T shoulder coil is designed to reduce setup time by 10% [2], with the patient prepared while sitting on the table. Finally, the Smart Fit Knee 3.0T coil can be used with a wide range of patients, with easy and fast positioning on the table [3].

[1] Compared to 1.5T dS TorsoCardiac coil.
[2] Compared to 1.5T MSK 16 (dual coil setup).
[3] Pending 510 (k) not available for sale in the USA.

For further information, please contact:

Kathy O'Reilly
Philips Global Press Office
Tel.: +1 978 221 8919
E-mail: kathy.oreilly@philips.com

About Royal Philips

Royal Philips.

Attachment

  • Philips Smart Fit 1.5T shoulder coil in use (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/22aaddd6-1936-4e41-9d8f-dc554a684511)

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik
In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.