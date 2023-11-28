ZAPI GROUP Drives Discussions on Achieving an All-Electric Reality with Industry Experts and Futurist Stefan Hyttfors

ZAPI GROUP, a global leader in vehicle electrification, announced the 2024 dates of its Future of Electrification virtual conference taking place on February 7-8, 2024. Following the success of the first two years, the conference will bring together industry leaders and experts in industrial and commercial vehicle electrification to discuss the practical steps to achieve an all-electric reality.

Presented by ZAPI GROUP, an electrification leader since 1975, the conference will provide insights into the latest technology, industry trends, and geopolitical and regulatory factors driving the electrification revolution. With the consumer automotive market-leading electric adoption, the event's focus will facilitate conversations showcasing the practical path to electrification for industrial and commercial vehicles and machines.

"We are actively working with customers in industries such as construction, commercial eMobility and material handling to realize wide adoption in all motive industrial markets. Our purpose is to make the electric dream a reality," said Lloyd Gomm, Global Marketing Director for ZAPI GROUP. "We are excited to host our third annual virtual event where we can discuss our shared challenges and opportunities with thought leaders across the electrification business."

Attendees can expect a dynamic program that features a keynote presentation from renowned futurist Stefan Hyttfors titled Electrification as the Catalyst for a New Era and a special presentation about the future of motor sport with Formula E's Maserati MSG Racing Team. Presenters from leading organizations such as Ubiquicom, RISE AB, Discover Energy Systems, Flux Power, Trojan Battery, Stafl Systems, Inventus Power and SUNCAR AG join the ZAPI GROUP team to share their visions, challenges, and success stories in their journeys towards an all-electric world. Prominent industrial media leaders Becky Schultz, Vice President, Content, KHL Power Group; Darrell Proctor, Senior Associate Editor, Power Magazine; and Sara Jensen, Technical Editor, Power Motion, bring their experience and perspectives across industries as moderators for some of the event's panel discussions.

Registration for The Future of Electrification 2024 is now open and free of charge. Please visit www.futureofelectrification.org to register and for more information.

About ZAPI GROUP

ZAPI GROUP is engineering the transition to an all-electric future with a highly integrated product portfolio including motion controllers, electric motors, high-frequency battery chargers and autonomous navigation software for application in full electric and hybrid vehicles. As a global electrification leader with deep systems experience, leading innovations and an obsession with driving customers' success, ZAPI GROUP now counts more than 1600 employees worldwide with total annual revenue of more than 600 million US dollars. For more information, visit www.zapigroup.com.

