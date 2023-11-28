StorageMAP Minimizes Risk and Transforms Unstructured Data From A Cost Center Into A Profit-Generating Competitive Advantage

Datadobi, a global leader in vendor-neutral unstructured data management, today announced the latest release of its StorageMAP platform. StorageMAP 6.6 adds important enhancements that provide customers and channel partners with an even more powerful solution for analyzing, securing, and taking automated actions on all types of unstructured data at massive scale. In doing so, organizations are able to gain optimum value from their unstructured data, while reducing cost, risk, and carbon footprint.

StorageMAP 6.6 enhancements include:

StorageMAP Support for Object Storage : What's New? StorageMAP can now analyze object data stored on any S3-compliant platform, offering users a complete view of their unstructured data, including both File (SMB and NFS) and Object (S3) data. Significance : This enhancement enables organizations to manage and migrate their data seamlessly, including object migrations, all within the StorageMAP platform.

: Richer File Copy and File Movement Functionality : What's New? Users can now search for files based on specific metadata criteria and copy those files to a file or object target. For instance, they can easily copy files from a file server to a data lake for normalization and aggregation prior to copying (or moving) training datasets to apps for analytics and/or AI processing. Significance: This enhancement provides users with more flexibility and control over their data copying and moving processes.

:

As a result of the enhancements, StorageMAP remains at the forefront of enabling its users to overcome the following challenges:

Unlocking the Value of Data: By offering deeper insights and data handling capabilities, StorageMAP 6.6 helps businesses leverage their unstructured data for competitive differentiation, including initiatives such as AI/ML. It transforms data from being a cost center into a profit-generating competitive advantage.

Lack of Visibility into Unstructured Data Assets : StorageMAP 6.6 addresses the challenge of limited visibility into unstructured data by providing groundbreaking object and file analytics. This deep visibility allows organizations to understand and manage their vast unstructured data assets more effectively.

: StorageMAP 6.6 addresses the challenge of limited visibility into unstructured data by providing groundbreaking object and file analytics. This deep visibility allows organizations to understand and manage their vast unstructured data assets more effectively. Scalability Issues: Many businesses struggle to manage the massive scale of their unstructured data, often measured in petabytes and billions of files. StorageMAP 6.6 offers a comprehensive user interface that empowers users to gain insights and take action on data at this enormous scale, overcoming scalability challenges.

Many businesses struggle to manage the massive scale of their unstructured data, often measured in petabytes and billions of files. StorageMAP 6.6 offers a comprehensive user interface that empowers users to gain insights and take action on data at this enormous scale, overcoming scalability challenges. Complexity in Data Management: Unstructured data environments can be extremely complex. StorageMAP 6.6 simplifies data management by offering a user-friendly interface optimized for large-scale workloads. This helps organizations navigate their data with ease.

Unstructured data environments can be extremely complex. StorageMAP 6.6 simplifies data management by offering a user-friendly interface optimized for large-scale workloads. This helps organizations navigate their data with ease. Inefficient Data Handling: StorageMAP 6.6 provides analytics, organization, and data handling capabilities that were previously unattainable at such a scale. This enables channel partners and end clients to optimize costs and reduce risks, ensuring more efficient and cost-effective data handling.

"As a longtime strategic partner of Datadobi, we've seen firsthand how StorageMAP streamlines data management for customers. The latest release takes this to the next level by offering a single pane of glass for managing file and object data at a scale few can comprehend," said Kim Stevens, Vice President of Worldwide Marketing at Climb Channel Solutions. "This will be a game-changer for customers grappling with exponential unstructured data growth. With StorageMAP, they can maximize the value of their data and drive advanced business initiatives such as those powered by analytics-driven insights, machine learning, and AI." Stevens added, "We remain impressed with how Datadobi continues to innovate in ways that strengthen our partnership and allow us to bring even more value to customers."

"StorageMAP has always been the most powerful and scalable platform for managing the complexities of unstructured data. With the 6.6 release, Datadobi is raising the bar yet again by bringing analytics and automation to petabyte-scale for the first time," said Carl D'Halluin, Chief Technology Officer (CTO), Datadobi. "No other solution on the market comes close to providing this level of visibility, control, and insights across such massive datasets. StorageMAP 6.6 quite simply enables data-driven transformation at a scale previously unimaginable, cementing Datadobi's leadership in solving the biggest data challenges facing global enterprises."

About Datadobi

Datadobi, a global leader in vendor-neutral unstructured data management, brings order to heterogeneous unstructured storage and hybrid-cloud environments via its StorageMAP platform. StorageMAP software allows IT leaders to go beyond data stored to data managed on-premises and in the cloud. Datadobi helps enterprises manage unstructured data growth through the power of visualization, organization, and action in a single pane of glass. Founded in 2010, Datadobi is a privately held company headquartered in Leuven, Belgium, with subsidiaries in New York, Melbourne, Dusseldorf, and London. For more information, please visit: http://www.datadobi.com and follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/Datadobi and LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/datadobi/.

