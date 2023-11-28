AWS Marketplace features Planview's category-leading solutions to help organizations enable on-strategy delivery at speed

Planview, a global leader in Portfolio and Value Stream Management, today announced that five of the company's solutions are now available in AWS Marketplace, a digital catalog with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors that make it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy software that runs on Amazon Web Services (AWS). The solutions currently available include Planview AgilePlace, Planview Hub, Planview Portfolios, Planview ProjectPlace, and Planview Viz.

"Companies across industries are faced with an accelerating pace of change from shifting market dynamics to economic uncertainty, evolving customer expectations, and more," said Louise K. Allen, Chief Product Officer at Planview. "Success in these conditions requires technology that can help an organization gain a clear view into strategic initiatives, shift priorities, adapt to change, and deliver outcomes faster. By making our solutions available in AWS Marketplace, we're able to bring the power of Planview to AWS customers, helping them to navigate these demands with even greater agility and efficiency."

Planview empowers business, technology, and transformation leaders alike to plan, fund and deliver transformative initiatives while reducing operational costs, maximizing capacity utilization, and increasing time to value. By accessing Planview's platform of solutions in AWS Marketplace, AWS customers can connect the direction and goals of business leaders to the bottom-up innovation and delivery of teams accelerating time to value and de-risking strategic bets. Additionally, listing products in AWS Marketplace makes the procurement process much faster and easier. For customers in the AWS Enterprise Discount Program (EDP), software purchases in AWS Marketplace retire their spend commitment to AWS.

Specific products available in AWS Marketplace today include:

Planview AgilePlace: Enables organizations and teams to visualize work by using enterprise Kanban boards and Lean metrics to promote continuous flow of work and accelerate the speed of delivery.

Planview Hub: Provides scalable, sophisticated near real-time integrations to help IT leaders and their teams eliminate inefficiencies.

Planview Portfolios: Combines business and technology planning to optimize funding and resource capacity, provide end-to-end visibility, track actuals to plan, and accelerate strategic execution.

Planview ProjectPlace: Enables teams and project managers to collaborate by bringing planning and delivery to the same place for successful project outcomes.

Planview Viz: Identifies the inefficiencies, dependencies, and mis-prioritization across the value delivery chain and helps solve them at scale.

A leader in portfolio management and value stream management, Planview touts a global footprint of 4,500 customers globally, including 59 of the Fortune 100. The company has been named a leader by leading independent analyst firms, most recently as a Leader in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant for Strategic Portfolio Management, the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant for Adaptive Project Management and Reporting, The Forrester Wave, Value Stream Management, Q4 2022, and The Forrester Wave, Strategic Portfolio Management Tools, Q1 2022.

About Planview

Planview has one mission: to build the future of connected work, from ideas to impact. Planview helps organizations accelerate the achievement of what matters most, supporting our customers from need to speed, from passion to progress, and from overhead to optimization. Our connected platform of solutions underpins the business and digital transformations of more than 4,500 customers globally, including 59 of the Fortune 100. Planview empowers enterprises to improve time-to-market and predictability, increase efficiency to unlock capacity, and ensure their most strategic initiatives deliver the desired business outcomes.

