GlobeNewswire
28.11.2023 | 15:22
102 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of SECITS Holding AB (607/23)

With effect from November 29, 2023, the subscription rights in SECITS Holding
AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until
and including December 08, 2023. 


Instrument:   Subscription rights           
Short name:   SECI TR                 
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0021148079              
Order book ID:  313228                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        

With effect from November 29, 2023, the paid subscription shares in SECITS
Holding AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue
until further notice. 


Instrument:   Paid subscription shares        
Short name:   SECI BTA                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0021148087              
Order book ID:  313229                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
