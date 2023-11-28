The Partnership Provides Low Latency Connectivity, Managed Hosting and Market Data Solutions via the TNS network

Today, Transaction Network Services (TNS) announced colocation services with B3 S.A. (Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão), Brazil's largest stock exchange and the world's third largest derivatives exchange, based in Sao Paulo. This collaboration strengthens TNS' global solutions for financial markets, delivering seamless connectivity via the TNS ultra low latency trading network.

TNS now offers managed hosting, market data and exchange access services for B3 through TNS' Layer 1 connectivity to provide reliable trading, clearing and settlement operations across equities, derivatives and commodities. In response to B3's increasing demand, this network expansion enhances trading opportunities for US, European and other traders seeking optimized connections with the exchange. This highlights TNS' continued commitment to B3 following the launch of market data access for traders at the exchange in 2021.

"Trading execution, speed and infrastructure reliability are mission critical for expanding global access to B3, which is a vastly underserved market for traders outside of South America," said Jeff Mezger, TNS' Vice President of Product Management for Financial Markets. "The challenge of acquiring and installing hardware in Brazil, a process that often spans several months, is bypassed with TNS. With pre-established data center equipment on-site that is fully operational, we can deliver our full suite of services immediately, reinforcing our commitment to empowering global traders with unparalleled efficiency and access. The combination of our local presence in Brazil and decades of financial exchange experience make TNS the ideal partner to connect clients to the B3 exchange."

Nearly 500 companies are listed on the B3 exchange, and recent economic expansion and regulatory reforms have contributed to increased investments in Brazilian companies. Economic growth has accelerated with a projection of 3.2% GDP for 2023.

The TNS Layer 1 ultra-low latency offering, cloud trading infrastructure and its highly experienced exchange team allows TNS to lead clients through data center and market data deployments, and enhances its boots-on-the-ground presence in South America. TNS recently opened a new Latin American headquarters in João Pessoa, Paraíba, Brazil, marking a significant milestone in TNS' expansion in the region. With more than 100 employees in Brazil, TNS has had an office in country since 2019 and has been working with the B3 exchange since 2021.

TNS brings together over 5,000 financial community endpoints, supported by a global, 125-strong point-of-presence footprint. Specifically designed and engineered to address the needs of financial market participants worldwide, TNS offers a range of connectivity, colocation, cloud, market data and VPN solutions within its Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) portfolio. These solutions are monitored 24x7x365 by TNS' Network Operations Centers in the US, UK, Australia and Malaysia. For further information visit tnsi.com/solutions/financial/.

About Transaction Network Services (TNS)

Founded in 1990 and with headquarters in the USA and offices across Europe and Asia, TNS is a leading provider of mission-critical infrastructure, connectivity, market data and analytic services for the Financial Markets community. Delivered as a fully managed Infrastructure-as-a-Service offering, TNS provides an unrivalled, global, mission-critical footprint that can significantly help reduce the burdens, complexities and costs attributed to firms 'going direct'. Through its ultra-low latency connectivity, its global market data offerings and its dedicated 24x7x365 local support, TNS remains the trusted solution provider to more than 750 counterparties globally.

