Stock Day Media: AmpliTech Group, Inc. Discusses 2023 Revenue Projections and 2024 Technology Applications with The Stock Day Podcast

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / November 28, 2023 / The Stock Day Podcast welcomed AmpliTech Group, Inc. (AMPG)("the Company"), a company that designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes state-of-the-art radio frequency (RF) microwave components for global satellite communications, telecom (5G & IoT), space, defense, and quantum computing markets as well as systems and component design consulting services. CEO of the Company, Fawad Maqbool, joined Stock Day host Matthew Dunehoo.

Dunehoo began the interview by asking about the Company's background and current projects. "AmpliTech Group is all about communications, mainly wireless communications," shared Maqbool. "Everything we do is enhancing and enabling communications with a wireless infrastructure," he continued. "The key is connectivity, including ground-to-air communications and air-to-air," said Maqbool. "There are many different applications, but the core component is the amplifier."

"Is the amplifier your design?", asked Dunehoo. "Yes, it is my design," said Maqbool, adding that the technology is centered around low power dissipation. "Low power dissipation is key in a satellite, as well as for quantum computing because it operates at cryogenic temperatures," he explained. "There are only a few companies in the world that can do this and one of them is us."

"We uplisted to the NASDAQ two years ago to provide the world with these solutions," continued Maqbool, adding that a long list of revolutionary technologies are dependent on these solutions.

The conversation then turned to the Company's 2023 financials and 2024 goals. "In the last two years, we have gone from $3.5 million in revenues to $20 million in revenues last year, as well as a projected revenue of around $17 million for this year," said Maqbool. "We are still hovering around profitability, but next year is a pivotal year," he shared, adding that the Company's technology is applicable to numerous upcoming technologies, including 5G, quantum computing, and other semiconductor sectors.

"For prospective investors, why is it a good time to consider AmpliTech Group, Inc.?", asked Dunehoo. "We have spent the last two years building a base of new and expanded products, and now we are ready to take those products to the market and open the doors ," said Maqbool. "Next year, we will be talking to many major carriers, serving 5G customers," he added. "We have also been working on hardware encryption chips that are anti-hackable and are designed to go along with these 5G networks," said Maqbool. "You can secure a phone, router, or an entire network with our chips, and this is something that no one else in the world will have: an anti-hackable, secure network at 5G speeds."

To close the interview, Maqbool encouraged listeners and shareholders to keep up-to-date on the Company's current and upcoming projects as they continue to roll out their revolutionary communication technologies.

About AmpliTech Group

