Dienstag, 28.11.2023
Minen-Aktien vor Mega-Hausse: Diese KUPFER-AKTIE bringt spektakuläre Gewinne!
WKN: 869353 | ISIN: US4932671088 | Ticker-Symbol: KEY
Tradegate
28.11.23
14:50 Uhr
10,700 Euro
-0,100
-0,93 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
ACCESSWIRE
28.11.2023 | 15:26
108 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nine Columbus Area Organizations Receive KeyBank Grants Totaling More Than $100,000

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 28, 2023 / KeyBank

Through lending, investing, grants and volunteerism, we participate in the growth, revitalization and sustainability of the communities we proudly serve. To make a lasting difference, Key teammates make it a priority to engage with community members and community leaders to understand their needs and ideas, develop plans and then act.

In Central Ohio, Key recently awarded nine organizations with grant funds totaling $100,000. The grant funds will be used to support an array of programs from workforce development to creating safe, vital neighborhoods.

The organizations which received funds, ranging from $10,000 to $20,000, from KeyBank include:

OrganizationProgram
Boys and Girls Club of ColumbusAcademic Success
NECICStaffing and Development Services
YWCA ColumbusWorkforce Development Program
Goodwill ColumbusWorkforce Development Program
Columbus Fashion AllianceSummer Education Program
I Know I CanCollege Tour Program
Life Care AllianceBasic Needs and Support Services
Children's Hunger AllianceMeals Program
CEO ColumbusReentry Employment Services For Greater Columbus Area

"These organizations are representative of what we believe in at KeyBank: establishing safe, healthy, affordable and inclusive communities," said Lara DeLeone, KeyBank's Central Ohio Market President. "We're proud to support these organizations and the work they're doing every day to prepare individuals for thriving futures."

  • Learn more about KeyBank's commitment to helping clients and communities thrive

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from KeyBank on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: KeyBank
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/keybank
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: KeyBank

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/810753/nine-columbus-area-organizations-receive-keybank-grants-totaling-more-than-100000

