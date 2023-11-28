Nine Columbus Area Organizations Receive KeyBank Grants Totaling More Than $100,000

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 28, 2023 / KeyBank

Through lending, investing, grants and volunteerism, we participate in the growth, revitalization and sustainability of the communities we proudly serve. To make a lasting difference, Key teammates make it a priority to engage with community members and community leaders to understand their needs and ideas, develop plans and then act.

In Central Ohio, Key recently awarded nine organizations with grant funds totaling $100,000. The grant funds will be used to support an array of programs from workforce development to creating safe, vital neighborhoods.

The organizations which received funds, ranging from $10,000 to $20,000, from KeyBank include:

Organization Program Boys and Girls Club of Columbus Academic Success NECIC Staffing and Development Services YWCA Columbus Workforce Development Program Goodwill Columbus Workforce Development Program Columbus Fashion Alliance Summer Education Program I Know I Can College Tour Program Life Care Alliance Basic Needs and Support Services Children's Hunger Alliance Meals Program CEO Columbus Reentry Employment Services For Greater Columbus Area

"These organizations are representative of what we believe in at KeyBank: establishing safe, healthy, affordable and inclusive communities," said Lara DeLeone, KeyBank's Central Ohio Market President. "We're proud to support these organizations and the work they're doing every day to prepare individuals for thriving futures."

