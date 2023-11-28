Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 28, 2023) - Sanatana Resources Inc. (TSXV: STA) ("Sanatana" or the "Company") is pleased to provide further details about its recently completed IP (Induced Polarization) geophysical program.

As detailed in our News Release of October 4, 2023, Sanatana identified a large (1k by 2k) buried IP chargeability anomaly at the Oweegee Dome project, located within the famous Golden Triangle of British Columbia. The IP work was contracted to Dias Geophysical using their latest 3D system. It is Sanatana's principal exploration premise that the next wave of mineral exploration successes will come through the application of technology; IP was specifically developed to explore for copper porphyry deposits and is especially effective when the system is "blind" or covered.

A recent example of the application of the Dias 3D system is illustrated by the success of Hercules Silver Corp. with their Hercules project located in Idaho, USA.

Hercules undertook a Dias 3D survey on October 18, 2022, and reported the results on December 15, 2022:

https://herculessilver.com/hercules-silver-identifies-large-untested-chargeability-anomaly-at-depth/

This buried IP anomaly was later drill tested and initial results were reported on October 10, 2023.

https://herculessilver.com/hercules-silver-intersects-185-meters-of-0-84-cu-111-ppm-mo-and-2-6-g-t-ag-including-45-meters-of-1-94-cu-in-first-deep-hole-drilled-at-hercules/

Peter Miles, CEO, commented, "we are pleased to see another company using the technology of Dias Geophysical to demonstrate how important a tool IP is in the discovery of "blind" or covered drill targets. It is also important to note that the reason we undertook the IP survey was not only to close off the initial Junction anomaly discovery, but to test our theory that potassicaly altered clasts we saw with visible chalcopyrite in several brecciated drill holes (see our NR of December 19, 2022) were being sourced from a buried deeper zone of the porphyry body that was not outcropping. These are important additional clues that lead us to be very excited about our IP results. We look forward to our 2024 drill program that we are currently planning."

For more information and an executive summary presentation please click link below:

https://www.sanatanaresources.com/s/20231127_STA_Oweegee-exec_summary-002.pdf

Sanatana's 2023 IP chargeability Junction anomaly

Figure 1. Oweegee 3D IP Chargeability iso-shells west northwest: pink > 18 mV/V; dark orange = 15 - 18 mV/V; light orange = 12-15 mV/V. Drilling: green = 2022 drilling, white = 1996 & 2007 drilling; blue histograms = Cu, Yellow = gold.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2534/188894_sanatana28112023f1.jpg

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release was prepared under the supervision of Buddy Doyle B.App Sc. Geology, FAUSIMM. Mr. Doyle is a Qualified Person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and has reviewed and approved the technical information disclosed in this news release.

About the Company

Sanatana Resources Inc. is a mineral exploration and development company focused on high-impact properties in Canada. With an award-winning technical team and experienced management and board of directors, Sanatana is based in Vancouver and is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: STA).

Sanatana's principal project is the Oweegee Dome copper-gold porphyry property which is situated 40 km east of the KSM - Brucejack - Treaty Creek cluster of base and precious metal deposits and is underlain by similar geologic conditions, Stuhini Group (Tiassic age) host rocks, intrusions of the right age, alteration and porphyry style copper - gold - silver - molybdenite mineralization.

SANATANA RESOURCES INC.

"Peter Miles "



Peter Miles

Chief Executive Officer

Cautionary Notes Regarding Geology and Forward-Looking Information

THE COMPANY NOTES THAT MINERALIZATION HOSTED ON ADJACENT, NEARBY OR GEOLOGICALLY SIMILAR PROPERTIES IS NOT NECESSARILY INDICATIVE OF MINERALIZATION HOSTED ON THE COMPANY'S PROPERTIES.

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical fact, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements and information are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential", and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Forward-looking statements and information are not historical facts and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties beyond Sanatana's control. Actual results and developments are likely to differ, and may differ materially, from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

Investors are cautioned that Sanatana Exploration Inc. has not verified the data from the Hercules Silver Corp.' s Hercules deposit. Further, the presence and style of mineralization on these properties is not necessarily indicative of similar mineralization on the Sanatana Exploration Inc. property. Historical assays from rock sampling and drill programs on its properties have not been verified by Sanatana but have been cited from sources believed to be reliable. This news release contains statements about Sanatana's expectations and are forward-looking in nature. As a result, they are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. Although Sanatana believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them as actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof, and Sanatana undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, except as required by law.

