Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of unit rights and paid subscription units of MTI Investment SE (608/23)

With effect from November 29, 2023, the unit rights in MTI Investment SE will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including December 12, 2023. Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: MTI UR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0021148491 Order book ID: 313230 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from November 29, 2023, the paid subscription units in MTI Investment SE will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription units Short name: MTI BTU Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0021148509 Order book ID: 313231 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB