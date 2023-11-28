Anzeige
WKN: A3C9L9 | ISIN: SE0017105539 | Ticker-Symbol: K8Y
Frankfurt
28.11.23
09:15 Uhr
0,196 Euro
-0,001
-0,51 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
28.11.2023 | 15:34
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of unit rights and paid subscription units of MTI Investment SE (608/23)

With effect from November 29, 2023, the unit rights in MTI Investment SE will
be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and
including December 12, 2023. 

Instrument:   Subscription rights           
Short name:   MTI UR                 
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0021148491              
Order book ID:  313230                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        

With effect from November 29, 2023, the paid subscription units in MTI
Investment SE will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will
continue until further notice. 

Instrument:   Paid subscription units         
Short name:   MTI BTU                 
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0021148509              
Order book ID:  313231                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
