Del Mar, California--(Newsfile Corp. - November 28, 2023) - Defense Technologies International Corp. (OTC Pink: DTII) (the Company) and Passive Security Scan Inc. (the Subsidiary); innovative providers of security technology and systems with broad and diverse applications, are pleased to announce a successful installation of its Passive Portal at the Lanett City School.

The Company is pleased to announce the installation of its 'Passive Portal' at the Lanett City Schools, Lanett, Alabama under the guidance of Michele Mase our Public Relations Director. Tested by Superintendent Jennifer Boyd and Coach Clifford Story, AD of the School proved the Passive Portal effective and performing as designed.

Both the Super Intendant and Coach expressed their desire, providing more safety for their Schools, learned of the Passive Portal and were impressed with the Passive Portal Technology, the deciding factor to purchase the six Passive Portals.

Eric Forrest, President of PSSI, while recovering from an open-Heart Transplant orchestrated the installation from the Hospital and stated, "We are pleased to provide more safety to the Lanett City Schools with our Zero-Radiation Walk-through Weapons Detector 'The Passive Portal.' Part of our mission is our commitment to creating a safer and more supportive learning environment."

"I am most pleased with another successful installation of our Zero-Radiation Weapons Detection System at the Lanett City Schools bringing more safety to their learning environment, and with our ACP program maximizing their learning abilities building a solid road to their future," says Merrill W. Moses, President of Defense Technologies International Corp.

About DTII and its subsidiary 'Passive Security Scan, Inc' (PSSI).

PSSI is a private Utah Corporation and Subsidiary of Defense Technologies International Corp. (DTII). Passive Security Scan Inc. was formed to bring our Passive Scanning Technology and our Passive Portal weapons and the EBT elevated temperature detection systems to the market, to improve public safety with a system specifically designed for public and private schools, sports arenas, and other public venues. The Passive Scanning Technology was developed in 2005 and has been continually improved upon with the newest technological advances.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking" statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are no guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management.

