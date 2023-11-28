Newswire Encourages Companies to Include Press Release Distribution in Their 2024 Marketing Strategies

RALEIGH, NC / ACCESSWIRE / November 28, 2023 / Newswire, an industry leader in press release distribution services, including content production, strategy, planning, and media technology, understands the role press release distribution plays in building a successful marketing strategy.

In addition to content marketing, social media marketing, and paid advertising, Newswire believes press release distribution is a valuable marketing channel brands of all sizes and industries can include in their marketing strategy in 2024 and beyond.

"Brands have their go-to marketing channels, and we're encouraging companies around the globe to make press release distribution one of them in the New Year," said Jennifer Hammers, Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Issuer Direct.

To get the most out of any marketing strategy, Newswire stresses the importance of making sure all marketing touchpoints are aligned across the board.

For example, a press release can be used as the foundation for organic social media content, email marketing campaigns, and blog posts.

Understanding the role press release distribution plays in a marketing strategy is crucial in helping businesses generate positive outcomes like boosting brand awareness, attracting more website traffic, improving search engine optimization performance, sales and more.

"The sooner brands include press release distribution as a part of their overall marketing strategies, the sooner they'll experience the brand-building benefits," added Hammers.

