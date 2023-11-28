ATP Flight School: ATP JETS Graduates 20,000th Airline Transport Pilot Certification Training Program Student

IRVING, TX / ACCESSWIRE / November 28, 2023 / Dallas-based ATP JETS has graduated its 20,000th Airline Transport Pilot Certification Training Program (ATP CTP) student. Training nearly 500 pilots per month at its 29,380 sq. ft Part 142 airline training center in Irving, TX, ATP JETS has scaled to become the largest provider of CTP training to the nation's airlines.

Travis Sowers Recognized as 20,000th ATP CTP Graduate

Frontier Airlines Cadet and Airline Career Pilot Program graduate, Travis Sowers, recognized as ATP JETS' 20,000th ATP CTP graduate.

Nearly 50% of all new hire airline pilots attend ATP JETS for their CTP training, sponsored by their airline. Since first offering the program in 2015, ATP JETS has been trusted by 57 air carriers to deliver this FAA-required training through a commitment to providing airlines with the most professional, flexible, cost-effective training solution possible. Recently, ATP JETS became the first in the nation approved to deliver Virtual Instructor-Led Training (VILT) for the ground school portion of the program. This innovative approach not only saves airline partners thousands in travel and hotel logistics but also provides students with a better learning experience while delivering the same proven training effectiveness.

Beyond ATP CTP training, airlines rely on ATP JETS' advanced training capabilities to provide fully tailored programs and recruitment solutions. Innovative direct and jet transition programs effectively deliver airline-ready pilots at 1,500 hours - transitioning them from general aviation flying to advanced, highly automated turbine aircraft operations in a complex airline environment. As a Frontier Airlines Cadet and Airline Career Pilot Program graduate, Travis Sowers not only had the honor of being recognized as the 20,000th ATP CTP student but is also participating in just such a program.

Each direct program is customized to the individual airline's needs, combining an enhanced ATP CTP with a jet transition course and even a complete Airbus A320 type rating in Frontier's case. Year to date, ATP JETS has transitioned nearly 300 pilots to Avelo, Frontier, Spirit, and Sun Country through Direct Programs at 1,500 hours. The majority of these pilots are graduates of ATP Flight School's Airline Career Pilot Program.

With the delivery of five new, state-of-art Airbus A320 Flight Simulation Training Devices (FSTDs) in 2023 and increasing efficiency through the introduction of VILT, ATP JETS is positioned to continue its growth and meet historic levels of pilot hiring and the demands of its airline partners.

About ATP Flight School

ATP is the nation's largest flight school, providing students with the most efficient path to a successful airline pilot career. For over 35 years, ATP has been the leader in professional flight training and supplying pilots to airlines. atpflightschool.com

About ATP JETS

Part of ATP Flight School's nationwide network, ATP JETS is a leading 14 CFR 142 airline training center in Dallas, TX, offering ATP CTP, type rating, and jet transition programs. ATP JETS is the largest ATP CTP provider for the nation's airlines while also providing tailored, cost-effective pilot sourcing and training programs. atpjets.com

All trademarks, trade names, service marks, product names, company names, logos, and brands used or mentioned herein are property of their respective owners in the United States and other countries. Mention of them does not imply any affiliation with or endorsement by them.

14 CFR part 142 programs provided by ATP Jet Simulation, Inc.

