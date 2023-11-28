Anzeige
WKN: A143MK | ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 | Ticker-Symbol: GRW
Stuttgart
28.11.23
08:08 Uhr
3,000 Euro
-0,200
-6,25 %
28.11.2023 | 16:31
Molten Ventures Plc: Posting of Circular and Notice of General Meeting

DJ Posting of Circular and Notice of General Meeting 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW) 
Posting of Circular and Notice of General Meeting 
28-Nov-2023 / 15:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten Ventures" or the "Company") 
28 November 2023 
Posting of Circular and Notice of General Meeting 
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW, Euronext Dublin: GRW) is pleased to confirm that, further to the announcements on 27 
November 2023 in relation to a proposed Placing, Subscription, Retail Offer and Offer for Subscription (the "Issue"), a 
Circular which contains a notice of general meeting (the "Circular") and form of proxy is now available to view on the 
Company's website at https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc/documents. The General Meeting has 
been convened for 10.00 a.m. on 14 December 2023 at 20 Garrick Street, London WC2E 9BT. The Circular will be posted to 
those shareholders who have elected to receive hard copies and has been submitted to the UK National Storage Mechanism 
(available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism) and Euronext Dublin (available 
for inspection at https://direct.euronext.com/#/oamfiling ). 
The Company has also today posted to Qualifying Forward Partners Shareholders further details of the Offer for 
Subscription and the terms and conditions on which the Offer for Subscription is being made (including the procedure 
for application and payment). The latest time for applications under the Offer for Subscription is 11.00 a.m. on 12 
December 2023. 
Completion of the Issue is conditional, among other things, upon Molten Shareholders approving the issue of the New 
Ordinary Shares pursuant to the Issue at a discount to the last reported NAV per Ordinary Share (the "Resolution") at 
the General Meeting. 
Capitalised terms used in this announcement which have not been defined have the meanings given to them in the 
Circular, unless the context provides otherwise. 
Enquiries 
Molten Ventures plc 
Martin Davis (Chief Executive Officer)                            +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
Ben Wilkinson (Chief Financial Officer) 
Numis Securities Limited (trading as Deutsche Numis) 
 Joint Global Co-ordinator, Joint Bookrunner, Joint Corporate Broker 
Simon Willis 
                                               +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
Jamie Loughborough 
Iqra Amin 
George De Felice 
Goodbody Stockbrokers UC 
Euronext Dublin Sponsor, Joint Global Co-ordinator, Joint Bookrunner, Joint Corporate Broker 
Don Harrington 
Dearbhla Gallagher                                      +44 (0)20 3841 6202 
William Hall 
Xiao Wang 
Solley O'Connor 
Powerscourt (PR) 
Elly Williamson                                       +44 (0)7970 246 725 
Ollie Simmonds                                        +44 (0)7817 657 528

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: NOG 
TIDM:      GROW; GRW 
LEI Code:    213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  287837 
EQS News ID:  1783667 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1783667&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 28, 2023 10:00 ET (15:00 GMT)

