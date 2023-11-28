Molten Ventures Plc: Posting of Circular and Notice of General Meeting

DJ Posting of Circular and Notice of General Meeting

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW) Posting of Circular and Notice of General Meeting 28-Nov-2023 / 15:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten Ventures" or the "Company") 28 November 2023 Posting of Circular and Notice of General Meeting Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW, Euronext Dublin: GRW) is pleased to confirm that, further to the announcements on 27 November 2023 in relation to a proposed Placing, Subscription, Retail Offer and Offer for Subscription (the "Issue"), a Circular which contains a notice of general meeting (the "Circular") and form of proxy is now available to view on the Company's website at https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc/documents. The General Meeting has been convened for 10.00 a.m. on 14 December 2023 at 20 Garrick Street, London WC2E 9BT. The Circular will be posted to those shareholders who have elected to receive hard copies and has been submitted to the UK National Storage Mechanism (available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism) and Euronext Dublin (available for inspection at https://direct.euronext.com/#/oamfiling ). The Company has also today posted to Qualifying Forward Partners Shareholders further details of the Offer for Subscription and the terms and conditions on which the Offer for Subscription is being made (including the procedure for application and payment). The latest time for applications under the Offer for Subscription is 11.00 a.m. on 12 December 2023. Completion of the Issue is conditional, among other things, upon Molten Shareholders approving the issue of the New Ordinary Shares pursuant to the Issue at a discount to the last reported NAV per Ordinary Share (the "Resolution") at the General Meeting. Capitalised terms used in this announcement which have not been defined have the meanings given to them in the Circular, unless the context provides otherwise. Enquiries Molten Ventures plc Martin Davis (Chief Executive Officer) +44 (0)20 7931 8800 Ben Wilkinson (Chief Financial Officer) Numis Securities Limited (trading as Deutsche Numis) Joint Global Co-ordinator, Joint Bookrunner, Joint Corporate Broker Simon Willis +44 (0)20 7260 1000 Jamie Loughborough Iqra Amin George De Felice Goodbody Stockbrokers UC Euronext Dublin Sponsor, Joint Global Co-ordinator, Joint Bookrunner, Joint Corporate Broker Don Harrington Dearbhla Gallagher +44 (0)20 3841 6202 William Hall Xiao Wang Solley O'Connor Powerscourt (PR) Elly Williamson +44 (0)7970 246 725 Ollie Simmonds +44 (0)7817 657 528

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 Category Code: NOG TIDM: GROW; GRW LEI Code: 213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 287837 EQS News ID: 1783667 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1783667&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 28, 2023 10:00 ET (15:00 GMT)