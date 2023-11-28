VALR

28-Nov-2023

NEWS RELEASE BY VALR South Africa | November 28, 2023 10:00 AM Eastern Standard Time Following its success in becoming Africa's largest crypto exchange by trade volume, VALR has appointed Ben Caselin as its Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) as part of the exchange's strategic plans for global expansion. VALR serves over 900 corporate and institutional clients as well as more than half a million active retail customers while maintaining a time-tested commitment to security, performance, and integrity. VALR, founded in 2018, and firmly established as the foremost exchange in South Africa, has processed over $10 billion in trading volume and secured $55 million in equity funding. Notable shareholders include Coinbase Ventures, Pantera Capital, and Avon Ventures, a venture capital fund affiliated with the parent company of Fidelity Investments. "VALR is thrilled to welcome Ben Caselin as our CMO," said Farzam Ehsani, Co-Founder and CEO of VALR. "Ben's extensive experience in driving growth, coupled with his dedication to advancing the adoption of Bitcoin in emerging markets, aligns perfectly with VALR's mission to contribute to the creation of a financial system that underscores the oneness of humanity." Ben Caselin brings a wealth of experience to his role at VALR, previously holding executive positions with prominent exchanges, most notably in Hong Kong, with AAX, and the United Arab Emirates. Caselin's industry insights have been widely published in top-tier media outlets, and he is a regular speaker at global conferences. "VALR stands out as a values-driven company with an unwavering commitment to integrity, quality and security, unlike anything I've seen before," said Ben Caselin. "Innovative trading pairs, an expert technology team, visionary leadership and offering possibly one of the best API trading environments in the world for professional crypto traders, I believe VALR is well-positioned to become a serious global player." "The company's vision strongly aligns with my own mission. I look forward to working with VALR's impressive team and contributing to the platform's success, enhancing our market presence, and providing a sound, professional trading platform to users worldwide." VALR's recent launch of perpetual futures trading, featuring the world's first Bitcoin and USDT perpetual futures paired against the South African Rand, further positions the exchange as an innovative player in the crypto exchange ecosystem, providing users with new opportunities in the volatile ZAR-denominated crypto futures market. VALR has received approval to offer crypto services in Europe and is actively pursuing licenses in Mauritius and Dubai, having received initial approval from VARA, Dubai's Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority. For more information about VALR and its latest developments, visit www.valr.com . About VALR: VALR is a prominent digital asset exchange headquartered in South Africa, empowering individuals and institutions to effortlessly and securely trade, store, and stake a variety of crypto assets. Since its establishment in 2018, VALR has gained widespread recognition for its extensive range of cryptocurrencies, competitive trading fees, and user-friendly platform. VALR's mission is to help build a financial system that recognises the oneness of humanity. To discover more about VALR and its offerings, visit www.valr.com or follow us on Twitter and Instagram @VALRdotcom. Sign up for free here . Press Contact: press@VALR.com Contact Details MarketAcross PR pr@marketacross.com Company Website https://www.valr.com/



