Gold Terra Resource Corp: Gold Terra Receives the 2023 Mining and Exploration Award for Environmental, Social & Governance in the NWT, Canada

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 28, 2023 /Gold Terra Resource Corp. (TSX-V:YGT)(Frankfurt:TX0)(OTCQX:YGTFF) ("Gold Terra" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Gold Terra has received the 2023 Mining and Exploration (MAX) Award for Environmental, Social & Governance in the Northwest Territories, Canada. Gold Terra is committed to ESG, sustainability and engaging with local communities as they continue to explore for high-grade gold on their district scale project adjacent to the City of Yellowknife.

The 2023 Mining and Exploration (MAX) awards were presented to recipients at a banquet on November 16, held during the annual Yellowknife Geoscience Forum. The Max Awards celebrate Mining and Exploration Excellence in NWT.

The NWT and Nunavut Chamber of Mines presented Gold Terra Resources, and four other companies, Ekati, Diavik and Gahcho Kué Diamond mines, and Pine Point Mining for "their unflinching and significant contributions to support emergency efforts during the unprecedented wildfire emergency the NWT experienced. Whether it was major cash donations to emergency relief organizations, devoting staff to assist with wildfire support, or pitching in to ensure shelves didn't go empty in communities, the recipients demonstrated their commitment to NWT residents and communities." (please see Nov 21, 2023 Chamber of Mines press release).

Diavik, Gahcho Kué, Gold Terra, Pine Point and Ekati mine representatives receive the Environmental, Social & Governance award from the Chamber of Mines' President Kenny Ruptash.

About Gold Terra

The Yellowknife Project (YP) encompasses 918 sq. km of contiguous land immediately north, south and east of the City of Yellowknife in the Northwest Territories. Through a series of acquisitions, Gold Terra controls one of the six major high-grade gold camps in Canada. Being within 10 kilometres of the City of Yellowknife, the YP is close to vital infrastructure, including all-season roads, air transportation, service providers, hydro-electric power, and skilled tradespeople. Gold Terra is currently focusing its drilling on the prolific Campbell Shear, where 14 Moz of gold has been produced, and most recently on the Con Mine Option (CMO) property claims immediately south of the past producing Con Mine which produced 6.1 Moz between the Con, Rycon, and Campbell shear structures (1938-2003).

The YP and CMO properties lie on the prolific Yellowknife greenstone belt, covering nearly 70 kilometres of strike length along the main mineralized shear system that hosts the former-producing high-grade Con and Giant gold mines. The Company's exploration programs have successfully identified significant zones of gold mineralization and multiple targets that remain to be tested which reinforces the Company's objective of re-establishing Yellowknife as one of the premier gold mining districts in Canada.

