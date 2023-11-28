India's Waaree has signed a three-year deal with Acciona to supply 1.5 GW of TOPCon solar modules for the Spanish developer's PV installations in the United States from 2024 to 2026.From pv magazine India Waaree Energies said this week that it has agreed to supply 850 MW of mono PERC solar modules to Acciona Energia's projects in the United States. This brings the Indian manufacturer's total panel shipments to the US market to 4 GW in 2023. Waaree said it has also signed a three-year agreement with Acciona Energia to supply 1.5 GW of n-type TOPCon solar modules for Acciona's additional US ...

