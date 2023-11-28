The Philippines Department of Energy says the Maharlika Consortium - representing three companies - will develop two microgrid hybrid solar and diesel generator power plants for "underserved" communities located on Panlaitan island and the island of Mindoro.The Philippines Department of Energy announced the Maharlika Consortium - comprising Manila-based Maharlika Clean Power Holding Inc., Singapore-based joint venture firm CleanGrid Partners and Singapore-based renewable energy company WEnergy Global - will build a pair of hybrid microgrid projects. Both projects will be hybrid solar and diesel ...

