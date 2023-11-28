Stryve Foods, Inc.: Stryve Foods Announces Major Distribution Expansion into Leading Retailers Across the United States

PLANO, Texas, Nov. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stryve Foods, Inc. ("Stryve" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: SNAX), a pioneer in healthy protein snacks, is thrilled to announce its strategic distribution expansion into several prominent retail chains, solidifying its presence in key markets. The company's innovative and protein-packed snacks will now be available at Southeastern Grocers, Cub Foods, Lunds/Byerly's, Fresh Thyme, Lowes Foods, AAFES, Holiday Oil, Timewise, Family Express, and Dash In.

This expansion marks a significant milestone for Stryve Foods, as it continues to gain recognition for its commitment to providing consumers with its high-protein, low-carb, air-dried meat snack products. The newly gained or expanded distribution with these retailers across the Company's brands, Stryve, Vacadillos, and Kalahari, reflects Stryve's dedication to and success in making high-quality protein snacks accessible to a wider audience.

"We are excited to partner with these esteemed retailers to bring Stryve's innovative snacks to even more consumers across the country," said Chris Boever, CEO at Stryve. "Our mission is to help Americans snack better, and we're doing that by providing people with convenient and significantly more nutritious snack options that support a healthy and active lifestyle. The inclusion of these retailers in our distribution network allows us to reach a broader audience and further deliver on that promise," Boever concluded.

This announcement of new and expanded distribution is in addition to the recently announced new distribution the Company secured at Albertsons Companies, Inc. ("ACI" or "Albertsons"). Select products from the Company's Vacadillos brand have secured nationwide distribution at Albertsons. Shoppers exploring their nearest ACI owned store should be able to stop in the meat snack aisle to find Vacadillos' products. Albertsons operates stores under more than 24 well-known banners including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Pavilions, Star Market, Haggen, Carrs, Kings Food Markets and Balducci's Food Lovers Market.

Stryve invites consumers to discover the bold taste and nutritional benefits of its products at any of the retailers listed above. For more information about Stryve and its brands, please visit Stryve.com, Vacadillos.com, eatbiltong.com, or ir.stryve.com.

About Stryve Foods, Inc.

Stryve is a premium air-dried meat snack company that is conquering the intersection of high protein, great taste, and health under the brands of Braaitime, Kalahari, Stryve, and Vacadillos. Stryve sells highly differentiated healthy snacking and food products in order to disrupt traditional snacking and CPG categories. Stryve's mission is "to help Americans eat better and live happier, better lives." Stryve offers convenient products that are lower in sugar and carbohydrates and higher in protein than other snacks and foods. Stryve's current product portfolio consists primarily of air-dried meat snack products marketed under the Stryve®, Kalahari®, Braaitime®, and Vacadillos® brand names. Unlike beef jerky, Stryve's all-natural air-dried meat snack products are made of beef and spices, are never cooked, contain zero grams of sugar*, and are free of monosodium glutamate (MSG), gluten, nitrates, nitrites, and preservatives. As a result, Stryve's products are Keto and Paleo diet friendly. Further, based on protein density and sugar content, Stryve believes that its air-dried meat snack products are some of the healthiest shelf-stable snacks available today. Stryve also markets and sells human-grade pet treats under the brand Two Tails, made with simple, all-natural ingredients and 100% real beef with no fillers, preservatives, or by-products.

Stryve distributes its products in major retail channels, primarily in North America, including grocery, convenience store, mass merchants, and other retail outlets, as well as directly to consumers through its ecommerce websites and through the Amazon and Walmart platforms. For more information about Stryve, visit www.stryve.com or follow us on social media at @stryvebiltong.

* All Stryve Biltong and Vacadillos products contain zero grams of added sugar, with the exception of the Chipotle Honey flavor of Vacadillos, which contains one gram of sugar per serving.

