Brazil has announced a $3.6 billion hydrogen production plan, Adnoc has launched a green hydrogen refueling-station pilot in the United Arab Emirates, and the European Union has moved forward on the establishment of EU-wide hydrogen rules.Brazil's state of Ceará has signed an agreement with Grupo Jepri for a €3.3 billion ($3.6 billion) investment to develop a green hydrogen plant in the Pecém Industrial and Port Complex, with an annual production rate of 1.2 million tons. The state authorities said that the project is scheduled to start construction in 2025, with green hydrogen production by ...

