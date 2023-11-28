CHN Energy has acquired 10 GW of solar modules at $0.15/W in its most recent solar module procurement round. The state-owned company says it bought 3.21 GW of panels from Longi, 740 MW from Tongwei, 2.49 GW from Astronergy, and 3.56 GW from JinkoSolar.CHN Energy has revealed the outcomes of its recent 10 GW solar module procurement tender, with Longi (3.21 GW), Tongwei (740 MW), Astronergy (2.49 GW), and JinkoSolar (3.56 GW) emerging as the winners. The average panel price in the tender was CNY 1.07 ($0.15)/W, with the lowest price at CNY 1.05/W. State Power Investment Corp. (SPIC) has started ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...