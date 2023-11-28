Wisekey International Holding Ltd.: WISeKey's Subsidiary, SEALSQ, to Increase Investments in AI-Enhanced Semiconductors and IoT Innovations Over the Next Five Years

WISeKey's Subsidiary, SEALSQ, to Increase Investments in AI-Enhanced Semiconductors and IoT Innovations Over the Next Five Years

To date, WISeKey has invested over $17 million for the development of a cutting-edge SEALSQ IoT Cybersecurity Platform and a Post Quantum Chip to be enhanced by AI

These investments aim to integrate AI, foster the creation of sophisticated predictive IoT analysis systems, and improve operational efficiency and security of IoT devices

GENEVA - November 28, 2023 - WISeKey International Holding Ltd. ("WISeKey") (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a global leader in cybersecurity, digital identity, and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, operating as a holding company, in conjunction with its subsidiary SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ: LAES) ("SEALSQ"), today announced its intention to increase its investments in Artificial Intelligence (AI). Integration of AI with Cybersecurity and IoT will propel the creation of advanced predictive analysis systems and enhance the operational efficiency and security of IoT devices.

SEALSQ's AI strategy would include further investments in new post-quantum chips, which are currently under development and expected to be commercialized in 2025. These chips are designed to improve AI performance in semiconductors, bringing unprecedented capabilities to the technology world. SEALSQ's wide range of solutions, including secure elements, root of trust, cryptographic keys, and hardware security modules, underscore its commitment to spearheading technological advancements while fortifying semiconductors against potential vulnerabilities.

A Groundbreaking Synergy: Cybersecurity, AI and IoT

The fusion of IoT and AI, termed AIoT (Artificial Intelligence of Things), represents a leap forward in our technological capabilities. The high-integrity data generated by IoT devices, certified and protected through SEALSQ's innovative NFT technology, will be analyzed by AI. This analysis provides deep insights into device behaviors, predicting and preempting issues before they occur in order to dramatically improve operational efficiency and digital security. SEALSQ is pioneering the integration of AI with NFT/Matter-based IoT certification, enhancing the intuitiveness and efficiency of IoT devices. This initiative is a part of the broader AIoT revolution, which is setting new benchmarks in smart technology.

SEALSQ's strategy is designed to take advantage of the new opportunities arising from the rapid expansion of the global IoT market and demand for AI-enhanced technologies. According to the latest IoT Analytics "State of IoT-Spring 2023" report, the global IoT market is expected to grow from 14.3 billion active IoT endpoints in 2022, to 16.7 billion by the end of 2023, and exceed 29 billion in 2027, showcasing the ever-increasing importance of IoT in our digital landscape.

SEALSQ'S AIOT SYSTEMS: DUAL APPROACH

SEALSQ's AIoT systems are designed to cater to various operational needs:

Cloud-based AIoT: Ideal for deep predictive analysis and large-scale data management, offering powerful computing capabilities for complex AI algorithms.

Edge-based AIoT: Focused on real-time data processing where immediate decision-making is critical. This approach is crucial for emergency response, infrastructure management, and quality control.

SEALSQ's AIoT systems are designed to cater to various industries:

Smart Cities: Develop, deploy, and promote sustainable solutions that help governments and citizens across the globe improve quality of life.

Supply Chain Port Automatization: Optimizing traffic systems in real-time, reducing congestion and emissions.

Healthcare: Enhancing patient safety by predicting equipment failures.

Cybersecurity: From safeguarding smart homes to protecting critical infrastructure and financial systems, AIoT is set to revolutionize cybersecurity.

About SEALSQ

SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ: LAES) is a wholly owned subsidiary of the WISeKey Group that focuses on developing and selling Semiconductors, PKI and Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products. Our Post-Quantum solutions include Post-Quantum microchips and devices that can be used in a variety of applications, from Multi-Factor Authentication devices, Home Automation, and IT Network Infrastructure, to Automotive, Industrial Automation and Control Systems.

Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) refers to cryptographic methods that are secure against an attack by a quantum computer. As quantum computers become more powerful, they may be able to break many of the cryptographic methods that are currently used to protect sensitive information, such as RSA and Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC). PQC aims to develop new cryptographic methods that are secure against quantum attacks. For more information, visit www.sealsq.com

About WISeKey

WISeKey International Holding Ltd ("WISeKey", SIX: WIHN; Nasdaq: WKEY) is a global leader in cybersecurity, digital identity, and IoT solutions platform. It operates as a Swiss-based holding company through several operational subsidiaries, each dedicated to specific aspects of its technology portfolio. The subsidiaries include (i) SEALSQ Corp (Nasdaq: LAES), which focuses on semiconductors, PKI, and post-quantum technology products, (ii) WISeKey SA which specializes in RoT and PKI solutions for secure authentication and identification in IoT, Blockchain, and AI, (iii) WISeSat AG which focuses on space technology for secure satellite communication, specifically for IoT applications, and (iv) WISe.ART Corp which focuses on trusted blockchain NFTs and operates the WISe.ART marketplace for secure NFT transactions.

Each subsidiary contributes to WISeKey's mission of securing the internet while focusing on their respective areas of research and expertise. Their technologies seamlessly integrate into the comprehensive WISeKey platform. WISeKey secures digital identity ecosystems for individuals and objects using Blockchain, AI, and IoT technologies. With over 1.6 billion microchips deployed across various IoT sectors, WISeKey plays a vital role in securing the Internet of Everything. The company's semiconductors generate valuable Big Data that, when analyzed with AI, enable predictive equipment failure prevention. Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey cryptographic Root of Trust, WISeKey provides secure authentication and identification for IoT, Blockchain, and AI applications. The WISeKey Root of Trust ensures the integrity of online transactions between objects and people. For more information on WISeKey's strategic direction and its subsidiary companies, please visit www.wisekey.com.

