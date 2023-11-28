JDE Peet's N.V.: JDE Peet's prices EUR 1 billion dual-tranche bond issue

PRESS RELEASE

Amsterdam, 28 November 2023

JDE Peet's (EURONEXT: JDEP), the world's leading pure-play coffee and tea company by revenue, today announced it has priced EUR 1 billion aggregate principal of bonds (the "Notes").

The Notes will be issued on 5 December 2023 and comprise the following series:

6.2-year EUR 500 million 4.125% Notes due 2030

10.2-year EUR 500 million 4.500% Notes due 2034

The proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes and to refinance existing debt facilities.

The Notes will be senior unsecured obligations with investment grade terms, issued by JDE Peet's N.V. under its EUR 5 billion Debt Issuance Programme. It is expected that the Notes will be listed on the EuroMTF market of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange.

Disclaimer

In the EEA and the United Kingdom, the offer of the Notes referred to in this communication was limited to qualified investors. The Notes have not been, and will not be, registered under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "US Securities Act"), or with any securities regulatory authority of any state or other jurisdiction in the United States of America. The Notes may not be offered or sold in the United States of America without either registration of the securities or an exemption from registration under the US Securities Act being applicable. Accordingly, this communication is not for release, distribution or publication, whether directly or indirectly and whether in whole or in part, into or in the United States or any (other) jurisdiction where any of such activities would constitute a violation of the relevant laws of such jurisdiction.

# # #

Enquiries

Media

Will Hummel

+31 6 39 17 72 80

Media@JDEPeets.com

Investors & Analysts

Robin Jansen

+31 6 15 94 45 69

IR@JDEPeets.com

About JDE Peet's

JDE Peet's is the world's leading pure-play coffee and tea company, serving approximately 4,200 cups of coffee or tea per second. JDE Peet's unleashes the possibilities of coffee and tea in more than 100 markets, with a portfolio of over 50 brands including L'OR, Peet's, Jacobs, Senseo, Tassimo, Douwe Egberts, OldTown, Super, Pickwick and Moccona. In 2022, JDE Peet's generated total sales of EUR 8.2 billion and employed a global workforce of more than 20,000 employees. Read more about our journey towards a coffee and tea for every cup at www.jdepeets.com.

Attachment