EOS Network Foundation

CoinTR Joins Forces with EOS to Lead Web3 Innovation in Turkey



28-Nov-2023 / 18:10 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





NEWS RELEASE BY EOS NETWORK FOUNDATION Download PDF Download multimedia Istanbul, Turkey | November 28, 2023 11:14 AM Eastern Standard Time The EOS Network Foundation and EOS Labs, leading stewards for the EOS blockchain, are thrilled to announce a pivotal partnership with CoinTR, Turkey's leading cryptocurrency exchange. The partnership was ceremonially inaugurated during the CoinTR 2nd Anniversary Party on November 28 in Istanbul with the announcement of the jointly established Web3 Labs between CoinTR and EOS Labs. The event was attended by over 300 prominent figures from the industry, finance sector, and government, including Turkey's Minister of Finance, the Chairman of the Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency, and the Chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission. Yves La Rose, CEO of the EOS Network Foundation, emphasized the strategic importance of Turkey in the blockchain sphere, "With its dynamic economy, forward-looking approach to regulation, and increasing cryptocurrency engagement amidst global economic challenges, Turkey is rapidly becoming a key player in the digital asset space. This partnership with CoinTR is a key step in nurturing and expanding the Web3 ecosystem in this vibrant market." This alliance is a cornerstone in our strategy to drive Web3 innovation in Turkey, emphasizing local development and global collaboration. Web3 Labs Partnership Highlights: Synergistic Market Growth: This partnership combines the EOS Network's advanced blockchain technology with CoinTR's expanding market influence, aiming to revolutionize the Turkish Web3 landscape and enhance blockchain adoption both locally and globally.

Turkish Web3 Incubator Launch: This collaboration will see the establishment of a Turkish Web3 Incubator aimed at cultivating cutting-edge blockchain projects within the Turkish market, reinforcing the EOS Network's commitment to fostering global blockchain innovation.

CoinTR Launchpad: Users on CoinTR will be able to participate in IEOs and launchpools for incubated projects exclusively with EOS, USDT, the Turkish lira as the officially supported platform currencies.

EOS Staking Pool: CoinTR will launch an EOS staking pool, offering incentives to EOS holders who lock their tokens on the exchange.

Ecosystem Support: This partnership will provide extensive support to selected EOS projects, encompassing marketing, token listings, and other ecosystem activities. Ali Eselioglu, the newly appointed CEO of CoinTR and former Deputy Executive Director of the Central Bank of the Republic of Türkiye expressed his commitment to this partnership, "With the Labs project, we have the opportunity to contribute to Turkey's growth and global competitive advantage in the industry. This cooperation aims to spur innovation in the sector by hosting groundbreaking projects leveraging blockchain and cryptocurrencies." Eselioglu further noted that this collaboration will not only be an incubation, and that CoinTR will contribute to the development of the EOS ecosystem by supporting both the EOS mainnet and EOS EVM, providing a better financial experience for Turkish and EOS community users. Huaqiang Wen, CEO of EOS Labs, also shared his perspective for the partnership, "Our collaboration with CoinTR is a crucial move in establishing Turkey as a global Web3 hub. This partnership goes beyond mere cooperation; it's a catalyst for transformative change and progress in the dynamic world of blockchain, not just in Turkey but on a global scale." Turkey ranks fourth globally in crypto transactions, with $170 billion in volume last year, underscoring its importance in the global cryptocurrency market. This partnership marks a new chapter for the EOS Network as it continues to expand its global footprint and reinforce its commitment to fostering blockchain innovation. About CoinTR CoinTR, founded in 2022, is a global cryptocurrency exchange headquartered in Istanbul, Türkiye, dedicated to providing users worldwide with secure and compliant trading services. The exchange boasts a team of experts with a wealth of knowledge from a variety of top crypto exchanges and is committed to fostering the growth of local crypto-oriented and Web3 industries. CoinTR also actively collaborates with several industry partners to continuously create new opportunities for regional economic growth. About EOS Network The EOS Network is a 3rd generation blockchain operating system powered by a low-latency, highly performant, and extensible WebAssembly engine for deterministic execution of near feeless transactions; purpose-built for enabling optimal Web3 user and developer experiences. The network features an enterprise grade Ethereum Virtual Machine housed within an EOS smart contract that offers feature parity to Ethereum with unmatched speed, performance and compatibility, connecting the EOS Network to the Ethereum ecosystem. Contact Details EOS Network Foundation Zack Gall, Chief Communications Officer zack.gall@eosnetwork.com Company Website https://eosnetwork.com/



Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



