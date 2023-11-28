CMRG Expands Reach With Acquisition of Waddell Recruitment Solutions

Company to Strengthen Expertise and Industry Presence Through Strategic Alliance

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 28, 2023 / CMRG, a trailblazing force in talent acquisition and advisory services, proudly announces the acquisition of Waddell Recruitment Solutions. The strategic move positions CMRG for continued growth and strengthens its position as a leader in the industry.

CMRG Ranks on Inc. 5000

Founded in 2017, CMRG has swiftly risen to prominence, earning accolades such as the 2022 Gold Stevie Award for Human Resources Team of the Year and securing a coveted spot in the top 25% of the Inc. 5000's fastest growing companies in America list in 2023. With a proven track record of excellence, CMRG has become synonymous with innovative human resources solutions. Headquartered in New York City, CMRG offers international recruitment services, with offices in a number of major metropolitan areas, and a growing presence in suburban markets with the opening of its newest office in Chelsea, Michigan. Clients served range from start-ups and Private Equity firms to global brands in a variety of industries.

Waddell Recruitment Solutions, a respected entity in the industry, has built a robust foundation of clientele spanning various industries. Notably, Waddell Recruitment Solutions has demonstrated particular prowess in the Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) space. This strategic alignment complements and enhances CMRG's capabilities, allowing the newly formed alliance to offer unparalleled expertise across diverse sectors.

Crystal McKinsey, Founder of CMRG, expressed her enthusiasm for the acquisition, stating, "This strategic move represents a significant milestone for CMRG. We are thrilled to welcome Waddell Recruitment Solutions into the CMRG family. The shared values and commitment to excellence make this partnership a natural fit, positioning us for even greater success in the future."

Waddell Recruitment Solutions Founder, Debbie Waddell, echoed McKinsey's sentiments, saying, "Joining forces with CMRG is an exciting prospect for Waddell Recruitment Solutions. The cultural synergy and shared dedication to candidate and client relationships create a powerful combination. We look forward to contributing our expertise to the CMRG team and achieving new heights together."

