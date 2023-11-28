Anzeige
Dienstag, 28.11.2023
Minen-Aktien vor Mega-Hausse: Diese KUPFER-AKTIE bringt spektakuläre Gewinne!
WKN: A2JN55 | ISIN: FR0013341781 | Ticker-Symbol: 52C
Frankfurt
28.11.23
09:05 Uhr
1,560 Euro
+0,010
+0,65 %
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Dow Jones News
28.11.2023 | 18:16
2CRSi SA: 2CRSi announces contract to supply high-performance servers for critical computing applications

DJ 2CRSi SA: 2CRSi announces contract to supply high-performance servers for critical computing applications 

2CRSi SA 
2CRSi SA: 2CRSi announces contract to supply high-performance servers for critical computing applications 
28-Nov-2023 / 17:45 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Press Release 
 
 
2CRSi announces contract to supply high-performance servers for critical computing applications 
 
 
Strasbourg (France), November 28, 2023 - 2CRSi (ISIN code: FR0013341781), designer and manufacturer of energy-efficient 
high-performance computing solutions, announces a purchase order from a global player in the defense sector for the 
delivery of high-performance servers dedicated to critical computing applications, worth over EUR9M, list price. 
 
This commercial success is a response to the customer's need for enhanced computing power, as well as an upgrade of its 
IT platform and the integration of the latest generation Intel® Xeon® Scalable 4th generation processors. The 
deployment of these new servers will enable us to meet the requirements of military personnel in critical, 
internationally-focused areas. 
 
The contract was won following an extensive call for tender involving leading international competitors. In this 
particularly demanding selection process, 2CRSi made the difference thanks to the relevance of its technological 
solutions and its ability to respond precisely to the proposed specifications, while offering customized services. 
 
2CRSi was also able to draw on its long-standing partnership with this strategic customer, with whom it has already 
invoiced over 30 million euros since the beginning of its relationship. This collaboration has enabled this global 
player in the defense sector to judge the quality of the services associated with the solutions offered by 2CRSi, for 
over a decade. 
 
The first deliveries associated with this new contract will take place between January and March 2024, for a list price 
of over EUR2.3M. The IT systems will be assembled and tested in Strasbourg before being deployed directly by 2CRSi's 
teams at the customer's site. 
 
Once this first phase has been completed, further orders are already scheduled for the coming quarters. In all, 
deliveries should represent an additional EUR7M at list price. 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Next meeting: Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on November 30, 2023. 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
About 2CRSi 
Founded in Strasbourg, the 2CRSi group designs, produces and markets customized, ecoresponsible high-performance IT 
servers. 2CRSi has been listed since June 2018 on the Euronext regulated market in Paris (ISIN Code: FR0013341781), and 
its shares were transferred to Euronext Growth in November 2022. 
 
 
 
For more information: 2crsi.com 
 
Contacts 2CRSi 
 
2CRSi         Actifin         Actifin 
Jean-Philippe LLOBERA Stéphane Ruiz      Michael Scholze 
Head of Communication Financial Communication Financial press relations 
investors@2crsi.com  sruiz@actifin.fr    michael.scholze@actifin.fr 
03 68 41 10 70    01 80 18 26 33     01 56 88 11 14

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file File: 2CRSi announces contract to supply high-performance servers for critical computing applications 

=---------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     2CRSi SA 
         32, rue Jacobi-Netter 
         67200 Strasbourg 
         France 
Phone:      +33 3 68 41 10 70 
E-mail:     investors@2crsi.com 
Internet:    www.2crsi.com 
ISIN:      FR0013341781 
Euronext Ticker: AL2SI 
AMF Category:  Inside information / Other releases 
EQS News ID:   1783801 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1783801 28-Nov-2023 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1783801&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 28, 2023 11:45 ET (16:45 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
