ICANN Launches Global Service to Simplify Requests for Nonpublic Domain Name Registration Data

The RDRS is a One-Stop Shop for Law Enforcement, Cybersecurity Professionals, and More

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN) has launched the Registration Data Request Service (RDRS). The RDRS is a new service that introduces a more consistent and standardized format to handle requests for access to nonpublic registration data related to generic top-level domains (gTLDs). To access the service, click here .

Due to personal data protection laws, many ICANN-accredited registrars are now required to redact personal data from public records, which was previously available in "WHOIS" databases. With no one way to request or access such data, it can be difficult for interested parties to get the information they need. The RDRS helps by providing a simple and standardized process to make these types of requests.

The RDRS can be an important resource for ICANN-accredited registrars and those who have a legitimate interest in nonpublic data like law enforcement, intellectual property professionals, consumer protection advocates, cybersecurity professionals, and government officials.

How it Works

The RDRS is a free, global, one-stop shop ticketing system that handles nonpublic gTLD registration data requests. The RDRS connects requestors of nonpublic data with the relevant ICANN-accredited registrars for gTLD domain names that are participating in the service. The service will streamline and standardize the process for submitting and receiving requests through a single platform.

The service does not guarantee access to requested registration data. All communication and data disclosure between the registrars and requestors takes place outside of the system.

Benefits of the Service

By utilizing a single platform and request form, the RDRS provides a consistent and standardized format for handling nonpublic gTLD registration data requests. This simplifies the process for requestors by automatically identifying the correct registrar for a domain name and preventing the need to complete multiple forms with varying sets of required information managed by different registrars.

The service also provides a centralized platform where requestors can conveniently access pending and past requests. They also have the ability to create new requests, develop request templates, and cancel requests when needed.

Registrars can benefit from using the service as it provides a mechanism to manage and track all nonpublic data requests in a single location. Registrars can receive automated alerts anytime a request is submitted to them. The use of a standardized request form also makes it easier for the correct information and supporting documents to be provided to evaluate a request.

More Information and Resources

The RDRS was implemented at the direction of the ICANN Board to gather relevant usage data to help inform policy decisions related to a System for Standardized Access/Disclosure. The more registrars and requestors that use the RDRS, the more accurate and valuable the data collected will be toward making that decision.

For more information on the RDRS, including user guides, Frequently Asked Questions, instructional videos, and a flyer, visit https://www.icann.org/rdrs-en .

About ICANN

ICANN's mission is to help ensure a stable, secure, and unified global Internet. To reach another person on the Internet, you need to type an address - a name or a number - into your computer or other device. That address must be unique so computers know where to find each other. ICANN helps coordinate and support these unique identifiers across the world. ICANN was formed in 1998 as a nonprofit public benefit corporation with a community of participants from all over the world.

