INFORMA MARKETS - ENGINEERING: BIOMEDevice Silicon Valley Concludes With 15% Growth in Attendees

The leading Medtech event brought together industry professionals to discuss the future of the medical device industry.

SANTA CLARA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 28, 2023 / BIOMEDevice Silicon Valley, the leading West Coast exhibition for medical device companies and manufacturers, wrapped this month with over 1,400 attendees, reporting a 15% growth from 2022. The annual event connected influential and impactful medtech and life science professionals shaping the industry's landscape.

BIOMEDevice Silicon Valley featured over 40 educational speakers focused on challenges and solutions surrounding the medtech industry. Conference attendees had access to nine educational tracks including device security, product design, machine learning, policy and regulations. Topics included FDA approvals for medical device start-ups, fundamentals of X-ray sterilization and generative artificial intelligence.

Y-Combinator and Axiom Space female visionary speakers, Surbhi Sarna and Pearly Pandya respectively, presented groundbreaking case studies and keynoted the two-day conference where each addressed unique entrepreneurial development and funding challenges of early-stage ovarian cancer detection as well as the next international space station manufacturing biomedical products in space.

Surbhi Sarna, Partner and Author at Y-Combinator and CEO, Founder of nVision, states, "Inspiring innovation in medtech and healthcare starts with the power of conversation. Being an advocate and sharing my story as a patient and entrepreneur at events such as BIOMEDevice Silicon Valley sparks collaboration that can propel our industry towards researching and funding more life-saving advancements."

"In-space manufacturing represents the next frontier for medical innovation," says Pearly Pandya, In-Space Manufacturing for Biomedical Applications at Axiom Space. "Presenting Axiom Space's microgravity research to likeminded medical industry professionals in the thriving technology landscape of Silicon Valley can help shape the future of biomedical advancements."

With significant surges in research and development, Silicon Valley is a hub for pioneering advancements in medtech and is recognized as a region of substantial funding and start-up development. In partnership with California Life Sciences, the state's most influential and impactful life sciences organization, BIOMEDevice Silicon Valley hosted a Master Class Conference, Start-up Stadium and Start-up Pavilion, to provide a platform for emerging medical device companies from Northern California to gain exposure and credibility in front of thousands of industry leading potential suppliers, investors and engineers.

"In the dynamic landscape of medical technology, Silicon Valley stands at the forefront of innovation, driving transformative solutions with impact shaping the future of our healthcare," says Adrienne Zepeda, BIOMEDevice Event Director, Informa Markets Engineering. "Highlighting revolutionary products, BIOMEDevice is the Bay Area's stage for discovering and connecting with the most transformative medical solutions available on the market now and upcoming. The expert insights provided here showcase the creative intelligence that fuels inspiration and ingenuity of device manufacturing."

Over 175 exhibitors were represented on the expo floor, showcasing a broad range of solutions and products including sensor-driven micromedical devices, laser cutting, linear and rotary motion components and high-performance metal parts. Industry leading companies in attendance included Hiwin, Matrix Plastic Products, Nelson Labs, Pacific BioLabs, Senso Medical, Starfish Medical, Qosina and Velentium, among others.

BIOMEDevice Silicon Valley will return to the Santa Clara Convention Center Nov. 20-21, 2024.

Medical Design and Manufacturing (MD&M) West, Informa Markets Engineering's West Coast based medtech event, is taking place Feb. 6-8, 2024. For more information, please visit www.imengineeringwest.com .

