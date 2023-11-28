Impact Plastics Joins Healthcare Plastics Recycling Council

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 28, 2023 / The Healthcare Plastics Recycling Council (HPRC) is pleased to welcome a new member, Impact Plastics. Impact Plastics is a custom sheet extrusion company focused on the production of innovative and high-quality extruded sheet and rollstock solutions for thermoformed and form-fill-seal medical, pharmaceutical & healthcare packaging applications.

"Impact Plastics brings a wealth of knowledge to HPRC in key topic areas including material science, industry requirements, and packaging material design," said Peylina Chu, Executive Director of HPRC. "Their experience and ability to inform their clients on sustainable packaging design positions them well to make lasting change in the healthcare industry and advance the circular plastics economy."

Impact Plastics is committed to developing solutions to help their customers deliver greater sustainability and improved recyclability for their medical packaging solutions while maintaining patient safety as a top priority. They aim to offer guidance and education to customers regarding sustainable packaging design, material selection, material reduction strategies to help improve sustainability, and more.

"In our operations, we have seen an increased urgency in the need to develop sustainable and recyclable packaging solutions - and medical, pharmaceutical & healthcare packaging applications have been no exception," shared Natalie K. MacVarish, Director of Marketing at Impact Plastics. "As a member of HPRC, we're looking forward to doing our part in improving the recyclability of plastic products and packaging within healthcare."

HPRC is currently engaged in multiple initiatives aimed at enabling the recycling and circularity of healthcare plastics, including research into advanced recycling technologies to recycle mixed-stream healthcare plastics and a study of reverse logistics processes for collecting, segregating, and preparing healthcare plastic waste for transport.

About HPRC

HPRC is a private technical coalition of industry peers across healthcare, recycling, and waste management industries seeking to improve the recyclability of plastic products within healthcare. Made up of brand-leading and globally recognized members, HPRC explores ways to enhance the economics, efficiency, and ultimately the quality and quantity of healthcare plastics collected for recycling in support of a circular plastics economy. HPRC is active across the United States and Europe working with key stakeholders, identifying opportunities for collaboration, and participating in industry events and forums. For more information, visit www.hprc.org and follow HPRC on LinkedIn.

About Impact Plastics

Impact Plastics is a custom sheet extrusion company focused on the production of innovative and high-quality extruded sheet and rollstock solutions for rigid thermoformed and form-fill-seal packaging applications. With decades of experience as a supplier to the medical device, pharmaceutical and healthcare packaging industry, our company designs, develops & manufactures rigid packaging material solutions customized based on application needs & requirements and held to the highest standard of quality, safety & regulatory compliance.

Our AssureTM medical packaging solutions portfolio includes custom-developed formulations in PETG, PET, HIPS, PP, PE and our patent-pending XPP Medical Solutions, with monolayer, extrusion lamination and multilayer coextrusion capabilities. Impact Plastics has an ISO 9001:2015 Certified Quality Management System and is FFSC 22000 v5.1 Certified.

