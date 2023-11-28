Coated Fabrics Market to Surpass US$ 29.79 Billion by 2030 - Coherent Market Insights

BURLINGAME, Calif., Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Coherent Market Insights, Global Coated Fabrics market size was valued at US$ 21.6 Billion in 2022 and is expected to surpass US$ 29.79 Billion by 2030 and is anticipated to witness a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.1% from 2023 to 2030. The global coated fabrics market is experiencing strong growth owing to increasing demand from sectors such as automotive, construction, and industrial application and growing focus on performance and durability.

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Coated Fabrics Market:

The increased emphasis on safety measures and stringent regulations concerning worker safety in industries such as automotive, chemical, and oil & gas is a key factor contributing to the Global Coated Fabrics Market's optimistic growth projection. Furthermore, the growing demand for environmentally friendly materials propels the Global Coated Fabrics Market forward. Coated fabrics are a sustainable option because they can be made from a variety of materials, including natural fibers such as cotton and hemp, as well as recycled materials such as plastic bottles.

Key Market Takeaways:

Global Coated Fabrics market is expected to surpass US$ 29.79 Billion by 2030 and is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period 2023-2030, owing to growth in the automotive industry, increasing the supply of protective clothing, and growing demand for environmentally friendly materials.

On the basis of Material Type, Rubber Coated segment is poised to hold lion's share in the global market due to its versatility, providing feature such as water resistance, durability, and flexibility.

On the basis of Application, transportation division is expected to dominate the Global Coated Fabrics Market owing to rising automobile sales and advancements in road and rail transportation and strict government policies regarding vehicle security and safety measures may positively compel automobile manufacturers to install airbags in vehicles.

On the basis of Region, The global Coated Fabrics Market is dominated by North America, which is anticipated to expand around 38% over the forecast period. North America has the largest global share of this market. The regional market is being driven by rising demand for protective garments in the pharmaceutical and chemical industries, as well as severe FDA regulations.

Key players in the global Coated Fabrics market include Saint Gobain S.A, Bayer AG, PPG Industries, Akzonobel N.V., 3M Company, Valspar Corporation, E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, BASF SE Paints, Nippon Paints and Sherwin Williams.

Global Coated Fabrics Market Key Developments

In March 2021, TechArt digitally printed, coated fabric, created by Spartanburg-based AFF TechStyles, has joined the group of TechStyle's textile products that feature either pre-made designs or unique images.

In February 2020, Fabri Cote, a manufacturer of custom rubber-coated fabrics primarily for aerospace applications, was acquired by Fenner Precision Polymers as part of the company's expansion of its coated textile product line.

In July 2020, The Spradling Group Company Proquinal Costa Rica announced a reinvestment of USD 20 million in its coated fabric manufacturing facility there. The reinvestment will enable the plant to implement a new process, increasing its capacity for export.

Read complete market research report, "Coated Fabrics Market, By Material Type, By Application, By Region and Segment Forecast 2023 - 2030", Published by Coherent Market Insights.

Global Coated Fabrics Market Segmentation:

By Material Type

Rubber Coated

Polymer Coated

Other

By Application

Commercial Tents

Furniture

Industrial

Protective Clothing

Transportation

Others

By Region

North America

By Country:

U.S.

Canada

Latin America

By Country:

Brazil

Argentina

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Europe

By Country:

U.K.

Germany

Spain

France

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

By Country:

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

By Country:

South Africa

GCC Countries

Rest of Middle East & Africa

