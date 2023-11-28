Belhaven Biopharma Achieves Significant Milestones in Advancing Nasdepi - a Revolutionary Nasal Dry Powder Epinephrine Product

Several key accomplishments completed to finish 2023 and create a strong foundation for 2024.

RALEIGH, NC / ACCESSWIRE / November 28, 2023 / Belhaven Biopharma, a pioneering force in the development of emergency-use epinephrine for the 21st century, proudly announces new Board of Director appointments and the initiation of a first in human clinical trial that positions the company as a novel alternative in the $2.5 billion U.S. epinephrine market.

Belhaven Biopharma is thrilled to announce the addition of three distinguished industry leaders to its board, enhancing the company's strategic vision.

Dr. Eric Edwards, MD, PhD, currently the co-founder and CEO of Phlow Corporation, brings invaluable expertise to Belhaven with impactful contributions to the allergy field. As the Chief Medical Officer, VP of Innovation and R&D, and co-founder of Kaléo, Inc., he played a pivotal role in the development of novel medicines, including the widely used AUVI-Q epinephrine auto-injector. Dr. Edwards' extensive experience in pharmaceutical innovation and patient advocacy aligns seamlessly with Belhaven's mission.

Wes Wheeler, Former President of Global Healthcare at UPS, has an impressive 40-year career spanning various leadership roles at GlaxoWelcome (now GSK), Valeant, Patheon, and DSM Pharma. With a track record of transforming companies and diverse experience in manufacturing, drug development, and supply chain logistics, Wes Wheeler brings a wealth of operational knowledge to guide Belhaven's strategic growth.

Dr. Derek M. Winstanly, MBChB, with a distinguished career in biopharmaceuticals, currently leads as Board Chair of Renovion and serves on the Board of Huya. His expertise, honed at Quintiles Transnational as EVP and Chief Customer and Governance Officer, encompasses government affairs, compliance, and medical strategy. A former executive at GlaxoWelcome (now GSK), Dr. Winstanly's extensive experience spans clinical development to global commercial strategy while President of Nippon Wellcome, now Glaxo-SmithKline K.K., in Japan.

According to CEO Scott Lyman, "We are confident that the addition of these esteemed board members will significantly contribute to the company's vision of modernizing the delivery of emergency use medicines and our goal of increasing patient access to these medicines globally."

In addition to their new board members, building on the success of a $3 million Bridge Round closing this December, Belhaven Biopharma is announcing a new funding round starting in January 2024. This upcoming Series A Round will fund this initial program to FDA approval and preparation for commercial launch of Nasdepi. Belhaven Biopharma is enthusiastic about the continued support from its current investors and the strategic use of funds to advance Nasdepi through clinical development.

Lastly, Belhaven Biopharma is excited to announce the initiation of the first-in-human clinical trial for Nasdepi, scheduled to conclude this December. This critical milestone marks a significant inflection point towards bringing the first dry powder nasal epinephrine to market, offering a user-friendly and efficient solution for emergency use. These milestones underscore the company's commitment to improving accessibility, safety, and efficacy in the treatment of anaphylaxis.

About Belhaven Biopharma

Belhaven Biopharma is a pharmaceutical research company specialized in developing life-saving medications delivered quickly, effectively, and painlessly with a simple, dry powder, single-use nasal device. They are at the forefront of developing nasal dry powder epinephrine, which is revolutionizing emergency-use epinephrine delivery and expanding global access. Nasdepi is Belhaven's lead program is being developed to treat life-threatening allergic reactions including anaphylaxis in people who are at risk for or have a history of serious allergic reactions.

