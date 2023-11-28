Prysmian Group to Launch 16-Fiber Single-Mode and Multi-Mode FlexRibbon 2.0 mm Cables in 2024

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, KY / ACCESSWIRE / November 28, 2023 / Prysmian Group, the world leader in the energy and telecom cable industry, is pleased to announce new 16-fiber single-mode and multi-mode FlexRibbon 2.0 mm cables available in North America beginning Q1 2024.



16-fiber VSFF (Very Small Form Factor) connectors by technology leaders have changed density considerations for data centers, designers and architectures. To answer that call, Prysmian Group has engineered a 16-fiber single-mode and multi-mode FlexRibbon, 2.0 mm cable that aligns with all TIA-EIA colors for each fiber, mitigating the need to use different unaligned fiber counts to make up those assemblies and trunks.



As infrastructure transmission speeds evolve and advance on the heels of Artificial Intelligence, Prysmian's 16-fiber FlexRibbon cable is engineered for hyperscale data center speeds of 800Gbps, 1.6Tbps and beyond.

"Prysmian is proud to lead the market in launching our 16-fiber FlexRibbon 2.0 mm cables," said Patrick Jacobi, Senior Vice President of Telecom for Prysmian Group North America. "We are ready to meet the growing need of the data center and hyperscale markets by offering this unique solution to our customers early in 2024."



Samples of the 16-fiber FlexRibbon cable will be available by appointment at Data Center World, April 15-18, 2024. To schedule an appointment, contact Ken Raquel, Prysmian Group's Director, Business Strategist/North America Connectivity Program Manager, at jkenneth.raquel@prysmiangroup.com.



Learn more about Prysmian Group's telecom solutions at na.prysmiangroup.com.



About Prysmian Group North America:

Prysmian Group is a multinational company headquartered in Milan, specializing in the production of cable and systems for use in the energy and telecom industries. Prysmian is the largest cable producer in the world with 30,000 associates and $16 billion in sales. Prysmian is present in North America with 28 plants, 48 in Europe, 13 in Latin America, 7 in the Middle East, Africa and Turkey, and 13 in Asia-Pacific.



Based in Highland Heights, Ky., Prysmian Group North America operations include 28 manufacturing facilities, eight distribution centers, six R&D centers, and more than 6,000 associates with net sales of $6 billion. Additional information is available at na.prysmiangroup.com.



