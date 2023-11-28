The legal platform helps consumers seeking access to regulated cannabis products through mail.

Seattle, Washington--(Newsfile Corp. - November 28, 2023) - MailOrder420, a legal cannabis distributor based out of California, has officially commenced operations to facilitate the lawful distribution of marijuana across the majority of the United States. The decision came after the company considered the legal frameworks in place and the increasing acceptance of marijuana for recreational and medicinal purposes across the nation. The growth is also attributed to people preferring the privacy of online shopping and needing access to a registered dispensary near them.

Talking to the media, Carissa Jones, Head of PR and Marketing for the company, said, "According to estimates, by 2025, the sale of recreational marijuana in America is expected to reach an astonishing $ 25 bn. The expansion can grow even more exponentially if the Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment and Expungement Act, currently stalled in the Senate, gets a go-ahead. The bill would place a tax on cannabis sales to help people with addiction while expunging the records of people currently in jail for non-felony related marijuana charges."

This firm hired new legal experts to help them comply with state and federal regulations governing the sale and distribution of cannabis. People across America will now be able to access a comprehensive variety of high-quality cannabis, including edibles, exotic Californian grown flower, pure 99.9 percent THC/CBD 1:1 Ratio oil, concentrates, and unique extraction rosin from rare genetics that are native to the mountains of the Green Triangle in NorCal.

She added, "The company has come a long way when our products were only available in states such as Colorado and California. The team wants to make legal cannabis products accessible for consumers nationwide so people don't have to resort to buying substandard products from the black market. The company is constantly monitoring regulatory frameworks to ensure the integrity of the distribution process."

To encourage people, they also offer a loyalty program that rewards customers for legally purchasing through them. They have also taken up the mantle of educating people about cannabis and the industry by hosting resources on their website. People interested in learning more about their offerings can visit their site today: https://mailorder420.com.

About Mail Order 420

MailOrder420 is a California-based distributor dedicated to providing Californian-grown cannabis through mail.

