Otonomus Vice President Khalil Ziade Jr. Sparks Unprecedented Demand in Tulum's Riviera Maya

Word of Mouth Puts Otonomus Tulum Sales in Overdrive

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / November 28, 2023 / Otonomus Tulum is off to a rousing start. Eager buyers already snapped up half of the units at the upscale complex on Mexico's Riviera Maya before Otonomus, the Las Vegas developer and hospitality operator, had a chance to begin its sales drive.

Khalil Ziade Jr.: the architect of triumph in the heart of Mexico's Riviera Maya.

Meet the visionary behind Otonomus Tulum. With the project construction halfway complete, marvel at the success - only 5 units left!

The project is the creation of Khalil Ziade Jr. who found one of the last patches of pristine land adjacent to glamorous Tulum, the town that is fast becoming the newest Caribbean hotspot for sun admirers, mobile workers, and savvy investors.

Mr. Ziade Jr. explained that Tulum has "everything" going for it: "The town's history goes back to Pre-Columbian times, but it is also forward looking with world-class amenities and excellent air, rail, road, and telecom connections to the wider world. It is surrounded by untouched nature, including miles of unspoiled beaches bathed by the clear and balmy waters of the Caribbean."

The astounding sales success may also be ascribed to the project's detailed financials, based on conservative estimates, and to an earlier foray of Mr. Ziade Jr. onto the sizzling hot Tulum real estate market. His first project here, Casa Cedra, was not only finished well ahead of time but also generated benchmark-shattering returns for investors with an almost instant value appreciation of close to 18% upon completion.

Mr. Ziade Jr. is currently overseeing the construction and finishing of Otonomus Tulum's 48 lavishly decorated residential units, many featuring a private swimming pool and a rooftop. The developer's decision to entrust the marketing of remaining units to a luxury realtor underscores the exclusivity of the project. With only 5 units left, It is expected that Otonomus Tulum will have sold out within one month.

Savvy investors are closely monitoring Mr. Khalil Ziade Jr., recognizing his knack for trend-spotting and successful real estate ventures. Despite his achievements, Mr. Ziade Jr. remains modest, attributing his success to common sense and a commitment to excellence in location and built-quality: "In that sense, Tulum was almost a no-brainer."

Contact Information:

Nadim Nehme

Account Executive

nadim.nehme@vipminds.com

009613115393

Related Files

Oto-Tulum-Why Otonomus.pdf

Oto-Tulum-Why Tulum.pdf

SOURCE: Otonomus

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/810567/otonomus-vice-president-khalil-ziade-jr-sparks-unprecedented-demand-in-tulums-riviera-maya