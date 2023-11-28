Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 28.11.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
Minen-Aktien vor Mega-Hausse: Diese KUPFER-AKTIE bringt spektakuläre Gewinne!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
28.11.2023 | 20:02
119 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Shanghai Ignites Entrepreneurial Spirit With Global Innovation Projects in 2023 Shanghai Makers Competition

SHANGHAI, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / November 28, 2023 / The 2023 Shanghai Makers Competition culminated on November 24 with a grand award ceremony and innovation carnival. Guided by the Shanghai Science and Technology Committee, the premier global innovation event awarded 30 teams across various categories.

2023 Shanghai Makers Carnival

2023 Shanghai Makers Carnival



Since its 2016 inception, the competition has ignited Shanghai as a beacon for global innovation and entrepreneurship. This year's "Meet Makers Today, Embrace Partnerships Tomorrow" theme fostered projects across artificial intelligence, green low-carbon initiatives, biomedicine, and comprehensive innovation.

The 2023 competition attracted nearly 500 remarkable domestic and international projects from 40 cities and 21 countries and regions. It proactively engaged innovation hubs worldwide, inviting inventive teams to showcase ideas and converge global innovation.

The competition served as a platform for connecting maker teams with industry-leading companies, creating opportunities for supply chain and ecosystem collaboration and fostering a synergistic approach to industrial innovation. Seventeen major corporations and investment institutions, including Shanghai Pharmaceuticals' Innovative R&D Center, China Jinmao J-SPEED, Amazon Web Services, SAP.iO, Prologis, JLL, Volvo Cars, Saint-Gobain, Hyundai Motor Company, Viva Biotech, China Nuclear Shanghai Nuclear Engineering Research and Design Institute, and the Nanxi FTZ Investment Service Center, partnered with the competition.

Leveraging Shanghai's strengths, the competition linked top universities, industry flagships, and financial institutions to integrate resources and empower corporate innovation through an innovation platform.

The 2023 Shanghai Makers Competition, with its robust business environment and vibrant innovation atmosphere, seeks to put Shanghai on the map as a global hotspot for attracting outstanding international teams and projects.

Contact Information

Anna LI
PR manager
lflifei@gmail.com

SOURCE: Co-way

.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/810735/shanghai-ignites-entrepreneurial-spirit-with-global-innovation-projects-in-2023-shanghai-makers-competition

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik
In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.