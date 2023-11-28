Shanghai Ignites Entrepreneurial Spirit With Global Innovation Projects in 2023 Shanghai Makers Competition

SHANGHAI, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / November 28, 2023 / The 2023 Shanghai Makers Competition culminated on November 24 with a grand award ceremony and innovation carnival. Guided by the Shanghai Science and Technology Committee, the premier global innovation event awarded 30 teams across various categories.





2023 Shanghai Makers Carnival





Since its 2016 inception, the competition has ignited Shanghai as a beacon for global innovation and entrepreneurship. This year's "Meet Makers Today, Embrace Partnerships Tomorrow" theme fostered projects across artificial intelligence, green low-carbon initiatives, biomedicine, and comprehensive innovation.

The 2023 competition attracted nearly 500 remarkable domestic and international projects from 40 cities and 21 countries and regions. It proactively engaged innovation hubs worldwide, inviting inventive teams to showcase ideas and converge global innovation.

The competition served as a platform for connecting maker teams with industry-leading companies, creating opportunities for supply chain and ecosystem collaboration and fostering a synergistic approach to industrial innovation. Seventeen major corporations and investment institutions, including Shanghai Pharmaceuticals' Innovative R&D Center, China Jinmao J-SPEED, Amazon Web Services, SAP.iO, Prologis, JLL, Volvo Cars, Saint-Gobain, Hyundai Motor Company, Viva Biotech, China Nuclear Shanghai Nuclear Engineering Research and Design Institute, and the Nanxi FTZ Investment Service Center, partnered with the competition.

Leveraging Shanghai's strengths, the competition linked top universities, industry flagships, and financial institutions to integrate resources and empower corporate innovation through an innovation platform.

The 2023 Shanghai Makers Competition, with its robust business environment and vibrant innovation atmosphere, seeks to put Shanghai on the map as a global hotspot for attracting outstanding international teams and projects.

