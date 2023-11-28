American Airlines: Let Good Take Flight This Giving Tuesday

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 28, 2023 / American Airlines

On Giving Tuesday, American Airlines is reminding customers and our team members of the many opportunities to participate in the airline's charitable giving programs. Together, we give back by volunteering time and contributing miles and money to organizations that benefit those in need.

"Caring for people is at the foundation of everything we do at American, and we're proud to use the resources of our global airline to give back year-round," said Ron DeFeo, American's Chief Communications and Marketing Officer. "In the spirit of Giving Tuesday, we encourage our generous customers to join in with our team in making the world a better place. It's amazing to see what we can accomplish together."

Give time

More than 300 American team members recently distributed holiday meals and other groceries to 6,000 North Texas families at this year's Thanksgiving Mega Mobile Market. The airline teamed up with the Tarrant Area Food Bank and Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic for the third year to spread holiday cheer and put food on the tables of local families in need.

Give miles

American Airlines AAdvantage® miles can make all the difference to organizations that depend on air travel. American donated 50 million miles to Make-A-Wish this year to ensure the organization can continue granting wishes to children with critical illnesses.

Customers can donate miles to support American's nonprofit partners through Miles for Social Good, Miles for Global Health and Well-Being, Miles for Heroes and Miles for our Planet.

Give money

When disaster strikes, American provides relief efforts through our partnership with the Red Cross. Donations through the site help to provide relief and hope during hurricanes, tornadoes, wildfires, and other disasters. The airline has raised $1.8 million this year for disaster relief by activating its Red Cross site in times of great need.

A donation to Stand Up to Cancer will earn you 10 bonus AAdvantage® miles for every dollar you give on a donation of $25 or more. Through this year's annual fundraising campaign, American raised nearly $4 million for innovative and life-saving cancer research.

The American Airlines Family Fund helps American team members who are facing financial hardship after a natural disaster or an unforeseen catastrophic situation. Already this year, the Family Fund has provided a record-breaking $1 million in grants to colleagues in need, including team members grappling with the recent wildfires in Maui. Learn more about American's charitable giving at www.aa.com/letgoodtakeflight.

