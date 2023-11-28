MetaKing Studios: Medieval MMO Strategy Game, BLOCKLORDS, Releases Epic Cinematic Trailer 'Slay the Bear' Ahead of Season 1 RTS Gameplay

Directed by BAFTA-winning Jon Yeo and co-produced by MetaKing Studios and Axis Studios, the trailer heralds a new era of immersive gaming.

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / November 28, 2023 / BLOCKLORDS, touted as the world's first medieval MMO grand strategy game with a player-owned economy, has unveiled its highly anticipated second trailer, Slay the Bear. This trailer is the second of three eagerly anticipated cinematic trailers, produced in collaboration with the renowned animation studio Axis Studios (known for their work on blockbuster game trailers like Diablo II: Resurrected, Halo Infinite and Destiny 2 and films such as A Man Named Otto), and directed by BAFTA-winning director, Jon Yeo.

Following the release of BLOCKLORDS' widely viewed first trailer (1M+ views), Protect Your House, Slay The Bear unveils a nail-biting journey of a huntress' pursuit of a rare albino moose that takes a chilling turn. As the moose falls to a sudden bear attack, she swiftly finds herself not as the hunter, but the hunted, exemplifying her own words: "What nature gives, it can easily take back."

The trailer release sets the stage for BLOCKLORDS season one battle pass, ushering in a wider range of gameplay mechanics and exclusive rewards for players in this free-to-play PC game, currently available in open-beta phase on the Epic Games Store.

"Crafting strong narratives has always been paramount for us, and BLOCKLORDS offers players precisely that platform," said David Johansson, Founder of MetaKing Studios. "We have always envisioned a game that's driven by its players, with immersive mechanics that propel us into a new era of player-centric economy and narrative. We've eagerly anticipated sharing 'Slay The Bear' and I can't wait for players to see their characters up on the big screens - this trailer is just a small glimpse of what is to come. BLOCKLORDS isn't just our story, it's the players' stories too."

Backed by gaming giants such as Square Enix, Krafton and Fun Plus, BLOCKLORDS, built in Unity, presents players with exciting gameplay, community prestige, and an enthralling narrative. Whether farming, fighting, ruling, or conquering, guided by their heroes, players are promised a community-driven kingdom in BLOCKLORDS where gameplay dictates status and strategy determines power.

"The 'Slay the Bear' trailer is just the beginning," said Jon Yeo, BAFTA-winning director at Axis Studios. "It introduces us to more of the vast and captivating universe that BLOCKLORDS has created. Within BLOCKLORDS, whether you're a farmer or a king, your decisions have real, tangible impacts on the world around you. It's not just a game you play - it's a world you get to inhabit and shape."

The full game trailer can be viewed here. Join the BLOCKLORDS universe today by downloading the free-to-play game on the Epic Games Store here.

