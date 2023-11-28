Atlanta, Georgia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 28, 2023) - The Black Locus, an online Mindset and Manifestation method established by Brian Gillard, is launching its new signature program to bring dating solutions to clients worldwide. Designed to revolutionize the dating industry, the program helps men and women overcome limiting beliefs and tap into the abundance that surrounds them.





Our subconscious mind is responsible for 90%, if not more, of our results.

The Black Locus blends a diverse array of ancient philosophies with modern psychology, personal development, and scientific principles. The program's purpose is to offer clear and highly-efficient strategies for understanding and applying the principles of attraction, dating, and relationships, making them accessible to everyone.

The program primarily supports people who struggle with dating by helping them to attract their perfect partner or 'SP' (specific person) by mentoring them on how to build fulfilling and thriving long-term relationships. The coaching approach is designed to deliver a distinct, intuitive, and effective experience for all participants, ensuring their journey towards love and companionship is both successful and transformative.

"Through adopting a healthy self-concept and a disciplined mindset, you can then take aligned action," says Gillard. "Being secure allows your love interest not to feel pressured into a relationship or be overly invested in whether or not a relationship works out."

Gillard's credibility is not just theoretical. Implementing these principles has shown concrete outcomes in his life, resulting in tangible opportunities, including appearances on television, exposure on billboards, and commercial print modeling jobs across the country. Most importantly, embodying these principles played a pivotal role in attracting, rekindling, and proposing to the love of his life, Sara. "Deep down, I knew I needed to become the optimal version of myself in order to give our relationship the best chance to thrive," says Gillard.

His focus is on those seeking to attract their perfect partner or 'SP' (specific person) into a fulfilling and thriving long-term relationship. His coaching approach is unique, intuitive, and highly effective.

Ultimately, Gillard believes everyone has the potential to overcome personal limitations and manifest the relationships they desire. "I am thrilled to bring 'The Black Locus' and share these life-changing techniques with a wider audience," says Gillard. "This program is designed to help individuals realize the love and life they deserve."

About The Black Locus

The Black Locus, a signature program created by Mindset and Manifestation Coach Brian Gillard, integrates ancient philosophy with modern psychology to offer strategies for mastering the laws of attraction, dating, and relationships. Earlier iterations of Black Locus have empowered countless individuals for years to break free from limiting beliefs and level up their lives. Coaching sessions are available in 1-on-1 and group sessions to enhance personal development and instill lasting belief shifts.

For more information about The Black Locus program, please visit the company website, Instagram, or contact:

Brian Gillard

briangillard.coaching@gmail.com

https://www.linkedin.com/in/brian-gillard-coaching100/

