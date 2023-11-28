Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates--(Newsfile Corp. - November 28, 2023) - Arajet, the low-price airline of the Caribbean, won the Best Startup Airline of the world at the CAPA Awards this Tuesday, at the World Aviation Summit during which nine other global aviation and airport awards were also given.

Arajet, a Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic-based airline, was selected among more than 20 airlines that have started operations in the last three years, on the basis of having been "the most innovative among all the new airlines of the world and having the greatest impact on the aviation industry globally," highlighted the CAPA Awards.

Arajet is notable among another new airlines for having a fleet of six new Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft operating, and will end the year with eight, and that it has an order with The Boeing Company that could see its fleet exceed 45 aircraft by 2027. These latest generation aircraft have significantly lower fuel burn and less noise than prior generations. In addition, the new airline transported more than half a million passengers in its first year.

Arajet Awarded Start-up Airline of the Year



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9987/188938_arajet.jpg

Víctor Pacheco Méndez, CEO and founder of Arajet, thanked the distinction saying that, "we are very proud of this award, which is the recognition of a dream come true. Arajet is the story of a startup that was born from the desire that the Dominican diaspora could travel to our country at low prices. Today that dream is much bigger because we have turned the Dominican Republic into the new Hub of the American Continent, connecting 22 destinations in 16 countries that allow more than 150 connection possibilities, in just one year."

Meanwhile, Gardiner Porter, sales director for Boeing Commercial Airplanes, who was present at the award ceremony, congratulated Pacheco Méndez, and highlighted that Arajet has been an extraordinary partner for The Boeing Company, which fills them with pride, since it is the first operator of the 737-8 that obtains this recognition.

Arajet stood out at the CAPA Awards, which are the aviation industry's leading global awards, where Alaska Airline won Best Airline/Airline Group of the year, and London Gatwick Airport won best large airport of the world.

Pacheco Méndez dedicated the award to the Dominican people and to the more than 400 Arajet employees who have worked hard to make this dream a reality, while thanking the government of the Dominican Republic for hosting and supporting this venture for the benefit of connectivity of the country and for all of Latin America.

About Arajet: Arajet is the first low-price airline in the Caribbean region and began operations in September 2022 from its base at Las Americas Airport in Santo Domingo, under its Dominican Republic air operator certificate (AOC). Arajet operates a new fleet of Boeing 737 MAX aircraft that provide safe and affordable travel to and from the Dominican Republic to various destinations in North, Central and South America and the Caribbean region. For more information, visit www.Arajet.com

Contacts

Manuel Luna

Manuel.luna@arajet.com

829-764-5862

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/188938