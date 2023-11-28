Anzeige
ACCESSWIRE
28.11.2023 | 22:26
106 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

CNH Industrial: CNH Teams Up With United Nations for Global Conference in Sustainable Agriculture

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 28, 2023 / CNH Industrial

In September, CNH Industrial proudly collaborated with the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) in launching the first-ever Global Conference on Sustainable Agricultural Mechanization.

The United Nations' (UN) FAO marks its first high-level institutional event on the topic with the Global Conference on Sustainable Agricultural Mechanization (GAMC). The opening ceremony of this significant occasion was presided over by Qu Dongyu, Director-General of the FAO.

At the event, Gilles Mayer, New Holland (a brand of CNH) Global Head of Tractors for Alternative Fuels, highlighted the ways in which our industry is innovating to enable farmers to contribute positively to the environment. This includes the development of technologies for the use of biomethane and electric propulsion in agriculture, as well as precision farming technology.

With this Global Conference, in collaboration with the FAO and UN, CNH maintains its commitment to providing solutions for a diverse range of farming equipment needs worldwide, and its dedication to creating a more sustainable future for farming.


View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from CNH Industrial on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: CNH Industrial
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/cnh-industrial
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: CNH Industrial

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/810960/cnh-teams-up-with-united-nations-for-global-conference-in-sustainable-agriculture

