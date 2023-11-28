Chicago, Illinois--(Newsfile Corp. - November 28, 2023) - On November 27, 2023, Anthony Georgiadis, President of Green Thumb Industries Inc. (the "Issuer") (CSE: GTII) (OTCQX: GTBIF), converted 5,000 super voting shares of the Issuer ("Super Voting Shares") into 5,000 multiple voting shares of the Issuer ("Multiple Voting Shares") and then converted such Multiple Voting Shares into 500,000 subordinate voting shares of the Issuer ("Subordinate Voting Shares").

Prior to the transaction, Mr. Georgiadis held beneficial ownership or control or direction over 45,604 Super Voting Shares, which represented approximately 20.12% of the class.

Following the transaction, Mr. Georgiadis holds beneficial ownership or control or direction over 40,604 Super Voting Shares, which represent 18.32% of the class.

Each Super Voting Share carries 1,000 votes and is convertible into one Multiple Voting Share and each Multiple Voting Share carries 100 votes and is convertible into 100 Subordinate Voting Shares (each of which carries one vote).

For further information, please contact Investor Relations, Green Thumb Industries Inc., InvestorRelations@GTIgrows.com, Phone: 310-622-8257. The head office of the Issuer is 325 W Huron St, Suite 700, Chicago, Illinois, 60654.

This press release is issued pursuant to National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues, which requires an early warning report to be filed on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) containing additional information with respect to the foregoing matters. A copy of this report may be obtained by contacting Investor Relations, Green Thumb Industries Inc., InvestorRelations@GTIgrows.com, Phone: 310-622-8257.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/188973