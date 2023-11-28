Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 28.11.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
Minen-Aktien vor Mega-Hausse: Diese KUPFER-AKTIE bringt spektakuläre Gewinne!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
28.11.2023 | 22:30
85 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Atlante UK Announces the Successful Launch of Chia Smash in the UK Market

LONDON, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlante UK, a global FMCG sourcing company, is excited to announce its collaboration with the US brand Chia Smash, bringing its unique superfood fruit spread to the UK market.

Created by Anna Peck, Chia Smash is a health-conscious fruit spread without added sugars, preservatives, or artificial ingredients, making it a standout in the wellness category.

This strategic partnership ensured Chia Smash's compliance with UK regulations, effective logistics, and a powerful marketing strategy, resulting in its successful launch in over 500 Holland & Barrett stores across the UK. Atlante UK's comprehensive approach to market entry strategies has set the stage for Chia Smash's promising future in the European market.

Highlights of the Launch:

  • Chia Smash is made with real, natural ingredients and naturally sweetened with dates.
  • The product offers a nutritious alternative to traditional jams and spreads.
  • Atlante UK managed the import process, overcoming manufacturing and compliance challenges.
  • Chia Smash is now available at Holland & Barrett, priced at £5.79 for a 270g jar.

Future Plans and Growth:

  • Atlante UK and Chia Smash are already planning future expansion, including introducing new flavours and variants.
  • The partnership aims to establish a solid sales foundation in the UK with plans for further market penetration.

Bharat Sisodiya, Atlante UK's Head of New Business, shares, "Our collaboration with Chia Smash showcases our commitment to bringing innovative and health-conscious products to the UK market. We're thrilled with the success of this launch and look forward to continuing our support for Chia Smash in its growth and expansion."

About Atlante

Atlante, led by Natasha Linhart, is a Bologna-based company operating in the large food distribution sector as a strategic partner to main Italian and foreign chains for the selection, development, import and distribution of food products globally.

It operates in 10 countries (Japan, Switzerland, South Korea, United States, South Africa, Israel, India, United Kingdom, Holland and France) on 4 continents, has 80 employees, with a turnover of 176 million euros and manages over 1500 products.

Find out more about how Atlante can assist you with the whole process bringing a great range of authentic products to the UK, visit www. Atlanteuk.co.uk

Attachments:

Imagery: Holland and Barratt Chia Smash Launch
Case study: https://insights.charliecharlieone.co.uk/story/chia-smash/page/1
Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9b1YoxWALwE

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/atlante-uk-announces-the-successful-launch-of-chia-smash-in-the-uk-market-301999825.html

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik
In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.