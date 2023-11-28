Otonomus Unveils Tech-Driven Hospitality Oasis

Khalil Ziade Jr. Branding a Brand-New Hospitality Concept

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / November 28, 2023 / In the heart of Las Vegas, Otonomus, the pioneer of a new era in hospitality, has unfurled its flagship 300+ room marvel. Otonomus features countless tech innovations to reduce or eliminate delays and error in the delivery of services. Both front- and back-office operations have been thoroughly redesigned to offer guests a superior, predictable, and stress-free experience.

The Architect of Otonomus Hotel's Identity

Khalil Ziade Jr., master stylist and visionary, crafting the unique identity of Otonomus, where every detail reflects a blend of innovation and community connection.

Khalil Ziade Jr., the Vice President and master stylist behind Otonomus hotel, discusses the intricate process of shaping the brand's identity. His role in overseas procurement involves connecting with a global network to infuse the hotel with a distinctive and captivating "face". "It is my job to match style to convenience and do so with flair and creativity," says Mr. Ziade Jr.

While embracing revolutionary technology, Mr. Ziade Jr. underscores the importance of maintaining a human dimension in the hotel's design and guest interactions. The challenge lies in expressing this through decor, navigation, and access to various services, reflecting the brand's commitment to a unique hospitality experience.

Otonomus challenges traditional hotel classifications by aiming to reinvent the industry. Khalil Ziade Jr. envisions the hotel as more than just a high-end establishment, seeking to redefine the concept from a temporary stay to an instant feeling of home. Mr. Ziade Jr. reveals that the facility will use proprietary technology to put guests firmly in charge of their stay.

Rooms, amenities, and services may be easily configured and reconfigured to best suit individual guest preferences. Otonomus has set out to bridge the gap between the standard hotel and the apartment rental experience by merging the best of both worlds in a concept that also includes the local community. It is the first such initiative anywhere in the world.

"Our hotel chain is not at all meant to be islands of ostentation in a nondescript part of town. To the contrary, we have designed Otonomus as a commercial and cultural community hub where out-of-towners mingle with neighbors as they shop, eat, and have fun at our large shopping and services plazas." Mr. Ziade Jr. believes that the novel concept will enhance the appeal of Otonomus where, he says, "you arrive as a guest and part as a local."

