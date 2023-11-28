Leading With Purpose: Pentair and the Pentair Foundation Support Communities Around the World

In Celebration of 25 Years of Giving, Double Match Offered for Employee Giving this Giving Tuesday

NORTHAMPTON, MA and LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / November 28, 2023 / Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR), a leader in helping the world sustainably move, improve and enjoy water, and the Pentair Foundation announce the twenty-fifth consecutive year of giving to strengthen communities around the world, increase access to quality education, and provide safer, cleaner water to those who lack access. In addition to awarding over $1 million in strategic and community grants in 2023, the existing matching gift program is extended to include a double match for all qualifying contributions by employees made to non-profit organizations on Giving Tuesday, November 28, 2023.

"Aligned to our purpose of creating a better world for people and the planet, we are committed to leading in our communities where our employees live and work as well as expanding access to safer water and education in the developing world," said Karla Robertson, Executive Vice President, General Counsel, Secretary and Chief Social Responsibility Officer. "In 2023, we continued the strong legacy of giving that was formalized with the establishment of the Pentair Foundation 25 years ago to help improve the lives of people around the world today, as well as for future generations."

Pentair and the Pentair Foundation operate independent grantmaking programs to support the communities where Pentair employees live and work, and are focused on improving access to cleaner, safer water and quality education in communities where the needs are greatest.

Grants awarded by the Pentair Foundation in 2023 totaling over $1 million include:

Community giving grants to 19 nonprofit organizations providing educational opportunities to underserved groups in the communities in which Pentair operates.

FIRST Robotics - Utilizes robotics as a tool to inspire youth in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM). Pentair's grant provides support for 21 teams across the U.S.

Great River Greening - Implements nature-based solutions to restore ecosytems. The grant by Pentair will help improve water quality through natural filtration of new native plants at a site on the Crow Wing River in Minnesota.

H2O for Life - Encourages students across the U.S. to learn about the issues affecting local water resources and the global water crisis and to organize their own service-learning project to make a meaningful difference.

Project Scientist - Increases STEM identity, STEM awareness, and STEM confidence in elementary school girls through their intensive Summer STEM Lab programming.

Project Safewater Strategic Partners - Since 2007, Pentair has implemented numerous Project Safewater programs, providing cleaner, safer drinking water every day to communities across India, Mexico, and Kenya. In 2023, the Pentair Foundation is providing funding to Safe Water Network, Shining Hope for Communities, and Water Mission to provide sustainable access to safe water.

Team Pentair

Pentair believes the passions and contributions of its approximately 11,250 employees are important, and encourages and rewards employee-led involvement through Team Pentair, the company's philanthropic engagement program.

In 2023, the Pentair Foundation built on its year-round matching gifts program for employee donations by implementing an additional double match for qualifying contributions made on Giving Tuesday (November 28, 2023) to non-profit organizations.

To learn about Pentair's corporate responsibility and philanthropic efforts, visit pentair.com.

ABOUT PENTAIR PLC AND THE PENTAIR FOUNDATION

At Pentair, we help the world sustainably move, improve, and enjoy water, life's most essential resource. From our residential and commercial water solutions, to industrial water management and everything in between, Pentair is focused on smart, sustainable water solutions that help people and the planet thrive.

Founded in 1998, the Pentair Foundation is Pentair's philanthropic arm which through its programs and grants helps strengthen the communities in which Pentair operates as well as helps to provide safe, clean water to nearly three million people every day in the developing world.

Pentair had revenue in 2022 of approximately $4.1 billion, and trades under the ticker symbol PNR. With approximately 11,250 global employees serving customers in more than 150 countries, we work to help improve lives and the environment around the world. To learn more, visit www.pentair.com.

Pentair and the Pentair Foundation announce $1 million in strategic and community grant giving in 2023, including funding to organizations that provide sustainable access to safe water. Photo courtesy of Safe Water Network.

