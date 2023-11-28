Caldwell Partners International, Inc.: Caldwell Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 28, 2023 / Talent acquisition firm The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (TSX:CWL)(OTCQX:CWLPF) today issued its financial results for the fiscal 2023 fourth quarter and full year ended August 31, 2023. All references to quarters or years are for the fiscal periods unless otherwise noted and all currency amounts are in Canadian dollars.

Financial Highlights (in $000s except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended

8.31.23 8.31.22 8.31.23 8.31.22 Professional fees - Caldwell 21,934 23,580 77,102 103,964 Professional fees - IQTalent1 3,924 12,153 19,831 51,596 Consolidated professional fees 25,858 35,733 96,933 155,560 Direct expense reimbursements 295 186 868 605 Revenues 26,153 35,919 97,801 156,165 Cost of sales 20,394 28,028 80,712 120,911 Reimbursed direct expenses 295 186 868 605 Gross profit 5,464 7,705 16,221 34,649 Selling, general and administrative expenses2 4,235 4,356 19,218 21,448 Restructuring expenses3 8,061 - 10,591 - Acquisition-related expenses4 - 616 879 2,611 Operating (loss) profit (6,832 ) 2,733 (14,467 ) 10,590 Finance (income) expenses5 596 (458 ) (531 ) (120 ) (Loss) earnings before tax (7,428 ) 3,191 (13,936 ) 10,710 Income tax expense (recovery) (923 ) 616 (2,633 ) 2,532 Net earnings (loss) after tax (6,505 ) 2,575 (11,303 ) 8,178 Basic earnings (loss) per share $ (0.248 ) $ 0.100 $ (0.432 ) $ 0.318

Professional fees of IQTalent are presented net of elimination of intercompany revenue. Selling, general and administrative expenses include a benefit from a lower share price reducing share-based compensation expense by $43 in the current quarter compared to a benefit of $1,319 in the same quarter last year. Restructuring expenses of $10,591 include $2,264 of severance expense for staff reductions at IQTalent and $266 in onerous lease costs at Caldwell for the sublease of our San Francisco office as a result of our transition to a remote work environment in the first quarter and a charge of $8,061 related to the decision to sublease IQTalent's Nashville premises in the fourth quarter. Acquisition-related expenses consist of transaction fees and IQTalent purchase price structured as compensation expense, which were fully amortized into income as at 12/31/22. Finance income for the current year includes a one-time gain of $1,625 from the spin-off of IQTalent's software business into IQRecruit Inc., effective 3/1/23, net of our pro-rata share of IQRecruit's year-to-date losses of $302. Please refer to our MD&A and annual consolidated Financial Statements for the years ended 8/31/23 and 8/31/22 filed on www.sedar.com for further details.



"Fiscal 2023 was a challenging year," said John Wallace, chief executive officer. "We are a talent acquisition services firm fueled by hiring demand, and we saw a significant pullback in hiring at our clients that impacted both of our businesses."

"In our executive search segment, Caldwell's fourth quarter revenue of $21.9 million represents a sequential quarterly increase of 2.3% and another profitable quarter. Our executive search team continues to leverage their experience and expertise to push through a slower market, resulting in positive outcomes. We look forward to leveraging our all-time high partner count at Caldwell when hiring demand returns to historically normal levels."

"In our on-demand talent acquisition support segment, IQTalent had the dual challenge of being an on-demand business with a heavy weighting in the technology sector, which has been the hardest hit sector during this negative economic cycle. Consequently, we saw both sequential and year-over-year decreases in revenue for the quarter. As hiring demand fell, leadership implemented significant restructuring initiatives to right size our staff to match revenue levels. We took a significant lease impairment charge to our IQTalent Nashville office of $8.1 million in the fourth quarter, reflecting the scaling back of our real estate footprint and intent to sublease two-thirds of our office space to match the reduced size of our operations. We are currently negotiating an opportunity to terminate our lease in its entirety which, if successful, may result in a reversal of up to the $8.1 million charge in fiscal 2024. We cannot accurately predict the likelihood of that transaction closing at this time; as such, we have reflected traditional sublease market rates to calculate the charge in our presented financials. We have also proactively adjusted our IQTalent leadership team structure in October, which now reflects a leaner team and stronger go-to-market strategy. With these measures completed, we are positioned for profitable growth with a return of hiring demand."

Wallace continued: "We continue to benefit from a solid balance sheet, cash, and liquidity position that has given us the financial flexibility to navigate through this past fiscal year while still allowing us to implement our strategic growth plans. We are confident in the strength of our company, our team, our service offerings, our balance sheet and our future. Our clients value our ability to provide seamless support for their talent acquisition needs at all levels, and by continuing to diversify our mix of services and cross-collaborating between our two business segments, we expect to continue to grow both businesses together."

About Caldwell Partners

Caldwell Partners is a technology-powered talent acquisition firm specializing in recruitment at all levels. Through two distinct brands - Caldwell and IQTalent - the firm leverages the latest innovations in AI to offer an integrated spectrum of services delivered by teams with deep knowledge in their respective areas. Services include candidate research and sourcing through to full recruitment at the professional, executive and board levels, as well as a suite of talent strategy and assessment tools that can help clients hire the right people, then manage and inspire them to achieve maximum business results.

Caldwell Partners' common shares are listed on The Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: CWL) and trade on the OTCQX Market (OTCQX: CWLPF). Please visit our website at www.caldwell.com for further information.

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-looking statements in this document are based on current expectations subject to the significant risks and uncertainties cited. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of statements that include phrases such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "foresee," "may," "will," "likely," "estimates," "potential," "continue" or other similar words or phrases. Similarly, statements that describe our objectives, plans or goals also are forward-looking statements.

We are subject to many factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward looking statement including, but not limited to, the impact of pandemic diseases, our ability to attract and retain key personnel; exposure to our partners taking our clients with them to another firm; the performance of the US, Canadian and international economies; risks related to deposit-taking institutions; foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations; competition from other companies directly or indirectly engaged in talent acquisition; cybersecurity requirements, vulnerabilities, threats and attacks; damage to our brand reputation; our ability to align our cost structure to changes in our revenue; liability risk in the services we perform; potential legal liability from clients, employees and candidates for employment; reliance on software that we license from third parties; reliance on third-party contractors for talent acquisition support; the classification of third-party labour as contractors versus employee relationships; our ability to successfully recover from a disaster or other business continuity issues; adverse governmental and tax law rulings; successfully integrating or realizing the expected benefits from our acquisitions, adverse operating issues from acquired businesses; volatility of the market price and trading volume of our common shares; technological advances may significantly disrupt the labour market and weaken demand for human capital at a rapid rate; affiliation agreements may fail to renew or affiliates may be acquired; the impact on profitability from marketable securities valuation fluctuations; increasing dependence on third parties for the execution of critical functions; our ability to generate sufficient cash flow from operations to support our growth and fund any dividends; potential impairment of our acquired goodwill and intangible assets; and disruption as a result of actions of certain stockholders or potential acquirers of the Company. For more information on the factors that could affect the outcome of forward-looking statements, refer to the "Risk Factors" section of our Annual Information Form and other public filings (copies of which may be obtained at www.sedar.com). These factors should be considered carefully, and the reader should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Although any forward-looking statements are based on what management currently believes to be reasonable assumptions, we cannot assure readers that actual results, performance or achievements will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. Management's assumptions may prove to be incorrect. Except as required by Canadian securities laws, we do not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time by us or on our behalf; such statements speak only as of the date made. The forward-looking statements included herein are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary language.

For further information, please contact:

Investors:

Chris Beck, President and Chief Financial Officer

cbeck@caldwell.com

+1 (617) 934-1843

Media:

Caroline Lomot, Director of Marketing

clomot@caldwell.com

+1 (516) 830-3535

THE CALDWELL PARTNERS INTERNATIONAL INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (in $000s Canadian) As at As at August 31 August 31 2023 2022 adjusted Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 22,053 35,668 Accounts receivable 12,886 22,882 Income taxes receivable 197 1,280 Unbilled revenue 8,237 6,495 Prepaid expenses and other assets 2,712 2,758 46,085 69,083 Non-current assets Prepaid expenses and other assets 593 - Investments 2,039 736 Advances 811 241 Deferred income taxes 8,676 4,730 Property and equipment 1,779 2,035 Right-of-use assets 13,305 21,256 Intangible assets 142 190 Goodwill 11,214 8,928 Total assets 84,644 107,199 Liabilities Current liabilities Accounts payable 3,181 4,021 Compensation payable 28,384 43,866 Other liabilities 687 - Lease liability 2,788 1,817 35,040 49,704 Non-current liabilities

Compensation payable 1,948 2,105

Other liabilities 921 - Lease liability 19,011 20,325 56,920 72,134 Equity attributable to owners of the Company Share capital 15,392 12,554 Contributed surplus 15,282 15,045 Accumulated other comprehensive income 1,847 960 (Deficit) Retained earnings (4,797 ) 6,506 Total equity 27,724 35,065 Total liabilities and equity 84,644 107,199

THE CALDWELL PARTNERS INTERNATIONAL INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (in $000s Canadian, except per share amounts) Twelve months ended

August 31 2023 2022 Revenues Professional fees 96,933 155,560 Direct expense reimbursements 868 605 97,801 156,165 Cost of sales expenses Cost of sales 80,712 120,911 Reimbursed direct expenses 868 605 81,580 121,516 Gross profit 16,221 34,649 Selling, general and administrative 19,218 21,448 Restructuring expenses 10,591 - Acquisition-related expenses 879 2,611 30,688 24,059 Operating profit (loss) (14,467 ) 10,590 Finance expenses (income) Interest expense on lease liability 898 419 Realized gain on lease modification - (182 ) Investment income (1,635 ) (129 ) Foreign exchange loss (income) 206 (228 ) Earnings (loss) before income tax (13,936 ) 10,710 Income tax expense (recovery) (2,633 ) 2,532 Net earnings (loss) for the year attributable to owners of the Company (11,303 ) 8,178 Earnings (loss) per share Basic $ (0.432 ) $ 0.318 Diluted $ (0.432 ) $ 0.315

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE EARNINGS (in $000s Canadian) Twelve months ended

August 31 2023 2022 Net earnings (loss) for the period (11,303 ) 8,178 Other comprehensive income (loss): Items that may be reclassified subsequently to net earnings (Loss) gain on marketable securities 44 (72 ) Cumulative translation adjustment 843 828 Comprehensive earnings (loss) for the year attributable to owners of the Company (10,416 ) 8,934

THE CALDWELL PARTNERS INTERNATIONAL INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

(in $000s Canadian) Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (Loss) Cumulative Loss on Retained Earnings/ Contributed Translation Marketable Total (Deficit) Share Capital Surplus Adjustment Securities Equity Balance - August 31, 2021 (1,672 ) 12,157 15,063 215 (11 ) 25,752

Net earnings for the year 8,178 - - - - 8,178

Employee share option plan share issue - 397 (34 ) - - 363 Share-based payment expense - - 16 - - 16 Loss on marketable securities available for sale - - - - (72 ) (72 ) Change in cumulative translation adjustment - - - 828 - 828 Balance - August 31, 2022 6,506 12,554 15,045 1,043 (83 ) 35,065 Net loss for the year (11,303 ) - - - - (11,303 ) Share issuance in the year - 2,838 - - - 2,838 Share-based payment expense - - 237 - - 237 Gain on marketable securities available for sale - - - - 44 44 Change in cumulative translation adjustment - - - 843 - 843 Balance - August 31, 2023 (4,797 ) 15,392 15,282 1,886 (39 ) 27,724

THE CALDWELL PARTNERS INTERNATIONAL INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW

(in $000s Canadian) Twelve months ended August 31 2023 2022 Cash flow provided by (used in) Operating activities Net (loss) earnings for the period (11,303 ) 8,178 Add (deduct) items not affecting cash Depreciation of property and equipment 450 421 Depreciation of right-of-use assets 2,168 2,095 Amortization of intangible assets 54 51 Amortization of advances 699 705 Interest expense on lease liabilities 898 419 Share based payment expense 237 16 (Gain) loss on unrealized foreign exchange on subsidiary loans 25 (320 ) Gain related to equity accounted associate, net of related losses (1,323 ) - Right-of-use asset impairment and disposal 6,750 - Gain on early termination of lease - (182 ) Changes in working capital (9,878 ) (4,282 ) Net cash used in operating activities (11,223 ) 7,101 Investing activities Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired (2,494 ) (314 ) Investment in convertible promissory note - # (655 ) Purchase of property and equipment (167 ) (466 ) Payment of advances (1,200 ) (609 ) Repayment of advances 211 - Proceeds from sale of marketable securities 54 127 Net cash used in investing activities (3,596 ) (1,917 ) Financing activities Decrease in restricted cash - 2,624 Payment of lease liabilities (2,222 ) (2,341 ) Sublease payments received 48 29 Payment of loans payable - (176 ) Proceeds from share issuance under employee stock option plan - 363 Issuance of shares net of direct expenses 2,838 - Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities 664 499 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 540 771 Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (13,615 ) 6,454 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year 35,668 29,214 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period 22,053 35,668

SOURCE: Caldwell Partners International, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/810926/caldwell-reports-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-results