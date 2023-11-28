Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - November 28, 2023) - Italian florist Ricordami has announced something previously unheard of in the floral market: a limited lifetime warranty on preserved flowers. This is made possible by means of the company's cutting-edge proprietary preservation techniques, which allow them to offer roses that retain their natural texture and scent.

A selection of Ricordami gifts

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8668/188365_9bbb307fc4ac9b9b_001full.jpg

Ricordami's preservation process involves hand-picking roses that are selected seasonally from local growers, responsibly sourced and chosen for their quality and aroma. They are then specially treated and go through multiple stages of quality assurance. The final product is hypo-allergenic and designed to last for years with minimal care.

The flowers are set in arrangements, and customers can choose from a variety of acrylic, faux leather, marble, or genuine Italian suede vases, all available in multiple colors. The company offers a variety of rose colors in every size, from a single bloom to a large dome of roses.

Ricordami's roses come in red, white, pink, magenta, and their newest color, "galaxy", a specially treated opalescent rainbow shimmer. The company also offers a line of gold-dipped roses.

Ricordami's proprietary preservation process has allowed them to offer their limited lifetime warranty, and they are the only company to offer such a guarantee on preserved flowers. The company caters to luxury gifting and has provided arrangements for weddings, anniversaries, and more.

Ricordami's unique position as the only company offering preserved florals that maintain their natural texture and scent is a significant differentiator in the luxury floral market. Previously, the choices for flowers have been limited to silk or other imitation florals, fresh flowers, or dried arrangements. But now consumers have the option to acquire roses that look and feel fresh - for years to come.

This distinctive feature captures the essence of fresh flowers while offering the longevity of a preserved product, creating an ideal balance of ephemeral beauty and permanence. Because Ricordami is able to preserve the tactile and olfactory qualities of fresh blooms, the products appeal to the deep emotional and sensory connections people have with flowers, enhancing the sentimentality and personal value of each arrangement.

This innovation has set a new standard in floral preservation. It also resonates with consumers who seek authenticity and quality in luxury goods, and positions Ricordami as a leader in the industry, catering to discerning customers who desire the timeless beauty of flowers without the transience of traditional fresh bouquets.

Founder Aristofane Banaye - whose first name means 'one who seeks the best' - tries to live up to his name by personally inspecting the quality of every arrangement that is created at Ricordami. "Our mission is to offer timeless, cherished creations that eloquently convey love, gratitude, and irreplaceable connections," says Banaye. "I chose the name 'Ricordami' for my company, as it means 'remember me'. My heritage is deeply rooted in artisan leatherwork and floristry, and I have devoted my life to perfecting the craft of preserving beauty."

Offering a lifetime warranty on their preserved roses presents a significant growth and scaling opportunity for Ricordami, setting them apart in the competitive luxury floral market. This unprecedented warranty serves to underscore the exceptional quality and durability of their products. It also has the potential to build a strong sense of trust and reliability with customers. It's a powerful statement of confidence in their preservation process and product longevity.

In addition, this warranty gives Ricordami the chance to resonate as a brand that is synonymous with enduring value, appealing to consumers seeking investments in lasting beauty. Such a commitment to customer satisfaction can foster long-term relationships, encouraging repeat business and attracting new customers who value both luxury and assurance in their purchases.

About Ricordami

Ricordami is an Italian florist that offers preserved floral arrangements of specially preserved roses. Each arrangement is available in multiple choices for the base, including marble, vegan leather, and Italian suede. Roses are available in a selection of colors. The company's proprietary preservation process allows them to offer a limited lifetime warranty on their roses.

Website: https://ricordami.com/

Contact Sep Bak at sep@ricordami.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/188365