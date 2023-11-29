Nibble Nation LLC: Little Caesars Celebrates Grand Opening in Leesburg, Georgia

Little Caesars celebrates grand opening in Leesburg, showcasing retail technology for high output guest self-service takeout

LEESBURG, GA / ACCESSWIRE / November 28, 2023 / Little Caesars is celebrating the grand opening of its new restaurant in Leesburg at 1385 US Hwy 82W. The new restaurant will open today and celebrate its grand opening on December 2, 2023, from 4 - 8 pm.

Self-service Hot-N-Ready

Guests can utilize technology to enhance their experience

Franchisee Anthony King from Nibble Nation, LLC, highlights the technology behind this new location. "Alongside the convenient Hot-N-Ready products our guests know and love, they will now find three state-of-the-art Pizza Portals. As a result, this store will extend the satisfying Hot-N-Ready experience to people like myself who love to use apps to order ahead," he said. "Guests will enjoy fully customizable pizzas prepared just for them, ensuring their orders are waiting in the portal as they step into the restaurant."

King will now be operating his fifth Little Caesars in the Albany metro area, distinguishing this location by showcasing the possibilities of a digital forward self-service approach.

With the core pillars of quality, value and convenience, Little Caesars has thousands of stores globally, with restaurants in each of the 50 U.S. states and 28 countries and territories. The new store in Leesburg will serve signature Little Caesars products, including Hot-N-Ready®pizza, Crazy Bread® and Caesar Wings®, as well as the new Stuffed Crazy Bread®.

About Little Caesars®

Headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, Little Caesars was founded by Mike and Marian Ilitch in 1959 as a single, family-owned restaurant. Today, it is the third-largest pizza chain in the world, with restaurants in each of the 50 U.S. states and 28 countries and territories.

Known for its Hot-N-Ready® pizza and famed Crazy Bread®, Little Caesars uses quality ingredients, like fresh, never-frozen mozzarella and Muenster cheese and sauce made from fresh-packed, vine-ripened California crushed tomatoes. The brand is known for innovation and is home of the exclusive Pizza Portal® pickup, a heated, self-service mobile order pickup station. Little Caesars is also the Official Pizza Sponsor of the National Football League.

An exceptionally high-growth company with over 60 years of experience in the $145 billion worldwide pizza industry, Little Caesars is continually looking for franchisee candidates to join the team in markets around the world. In addition to providing the opportunity for entrepreneurial independence in a franchise system, Little Caesars offers strong brand awareness with one of the most recognized and appealing characters in the country, Little Caesar. Little Caesars is proud to be part of the Ilitch Companies family of businesses.

